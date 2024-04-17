ANNUAL AUTISM WALK & SAFETY FAIR SET FOR APRIL 20TH IN SOUTH FLORIDA

HIALEAH, Fla., April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The South Florida Autism Charter School (SFACS) and The South Florida Autism Center (SFAC) are excited to welcome everyone to their annual Autism Walk & Safety Fair, benefitting Friends of South Florida Autism, on April 20th from 10AM until 1PM.

Every April, SFACS parents, students and relatives gather together to walk for Autism during Autism Awareness Month & to help raise funds for the new Autism Center and future Villages programs aimed at supporting children and adults with Autism in South Florida.

Dr. Tamara Moodie, Principal and one of the founders of SFACS says this year they are anticipating another tremendous turnout, "Every step we take together in the One Love for SFACS Walk Autism event strengthens our commitment to inclusivity and safety," Dr. Moodie says. "Join us on April 20th as we unite for a cause that touches our hearts – building a supportive, understanding community for every child at South Florida Autism Charter School."

As per previous years, the Hialeah Police Department will again lead the walk from the school, around the industrial block, over 97th avenue and back to the school on the day of the event. "We can't thank Mayor Bovo and the city of Hialeah enough for their ongoing support in our efforts," says Dr. Moodie. "Every year they step up to the plate and donate their time, their equipment and more, to make sure this event is safe and fun for all."

Mayor Esteban "Steve" Bovo of Hialeah will also be on hand to take part in the Walk, to answer questions about the future of Autism programs in the community, and he may once again join the SFACS Sun Rays in a fun game of Basketball. SFACS will also providing games, bounce houses, food and drink at the event for purchase, however entrance into the event is free. Other attendees include Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Jose Dotres, School Board Member Robert Alonso, Sirius XM Radio Personality Sharon Marley and DJ Mekkadon from iHeart Radio's Magic 93.9 & TU 94.9.

For the South Florida Safety Fair, numerous Police, Fire, Ambulance and Medical safety officials are expected to be on hand. Parents and children will have the opportunity to tour fire trucks, ambulances, police cars & more. There will also be numerous vendors on hand with information for the public on safety, awareness, and therapy options in our community. Safety vehicles from Hialeah, Miami-Dade County, North Miami, Miami Gardens, Ft. Lauderdale, Davie, Aventura and Miramar are expected to be on hand.

In addition to the Walk and Safety Fair, the school is also collecting gently used shoes in its "Shoes for Autism" shoe drive, benefitting families in need in countries across the world.

All proceeds raised at this year's event will be going to the Friends of South Florida Autism, which provides support to the South Florida Autism Charter School, The South Florida Autism Center and the future Villages of South Florida Autism. For more details on the event, you can contact the school at 305-823-2700 or email [email protected].

