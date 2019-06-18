Annual Awards Given to Honor Excellence Across Senior Living Industry

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla., June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Discovery Senior Living hosted its annual Pillars of Excellence Awards, which honors outstanding performance across several broad industry categories. Winners were selected among more than 4,800 team members, representing 61 communities in 14 states.

Executive leaders from The Summit in Hockessin, DE accept the Pinnacle Award for outstanding community performance at the 2019 Pillars of Excellence Awards Ceremony. Discovery Senior Living CEO Richard J. Hutchinson and Vice President of Marketing and Sales Diana Ferrante-Theis presented the award.

Richard Hutchinson, CEO, Discovery Senior Living said, "Values including compassion, performance and creativity lie at the center of our company's mission and culture. On behalf of our entire organization, I extend congratulations and heartfelt thanks to our communities and to the extraordinary team members whose dedication and hard work meaningfully impact the lives of thousands of our residents and their family members each day."

The Summit (Hockessin, Delaware) received the Pinnacle Award for overall community performance across the Discovery Senior Living portfolio. Other communities receiving Excellence in Overall Performance awards included Aston Gardens At Sun City Center (Sun City Center, Florida); Regency Pointe (Rainbow City, Alabama); Conservatory At Keller Town Center (Keller, Texas); and Oakleaf Village At Lexington (Lexington, South Carolina).

Metrics used to measure excellence in overall community performance included occupancy and move-in rates, net operating margin and financials, and sales efficiency, in terms of five or more critical success factors.

Individual awards were also given to team members who best embodied pillars of excellence, including integrity, teamwork, accountability and hard work. Award categories included Excellence in Sales Performance, which recognized exemplary performance by Senior Lifestyle Counselors; Excellence in Care, given to healthcare team members for providing superior-quality resident care; Excellence in Service, given to team members at the community level for providing an exceptional resident experience; and Excellence in Culinary Creation, which this year was given to culinary team members for their outstanding signature desserts.

The Pillars of Excellence Awards were held March 15 at The Westin Cape Coral Resort at Marina Village. Discovery Senior Living executives and more than 100 invited team members from Discovery communities around the country were in attendance.

About Discovery Senior Living

Discovery Senior Living is a family of companies which includes: Discovery Management Group, Discovery Development Group, Discovery Realty Group, Discovery Marketing Group and Discovery At Home, a Medicare-certified home healthcare company. With almost three decades of experience, the award-winning management group has been developing, building, marketing and operating upscale, luxury senior-living communities across the United States. With a flourishing portfolio of more than 9,500 existing homes for seniors, Discovery Senior Living has become a recognized industry leader in creating world-class resort-style communities. The corporate office is located at 27599 Riverview Center Blvd Suite 201, Bonita Springs, FL 34134. For more information, please visit www.DiscoverySeniorLiving.com.

Press Contact:

Heidi Miller

Director of Marketing

239.908.2921

hmiller@discoverymgt.com

Related Images

the-summit-hockessin-de-wins.jpg

The Summit (Hockessin, DE) Wins Pinnacle Award for Outstanding Community Performance

Executive leaders from The Summit in Hockessin, DE accept the Pinnacle Award for outstanding community performance at the 2019 Pillars of Excellence Awards Ceremony. Discovery Senior Living CEO Richard J. Hutchinson and Vice President of Marketing and Sales Diana Ferrante-Theis presented the award.

discovery-senior-living-ceo.jpg

Discovery Senior Living CEO Richard J. Hutchinson Speaks at 2019 Pillars of Excellence Awards

Discovery Senior Living CEO Richard J. Hutchinson addresses team members from more than 61 communities across 14 states during the 2019 Pillars of Excellence Awards Ceremony.

Related Links

Discovery Senior Living

SOURCE Discovery Senior Living

Related Links

https://www.discoveryseniorliving.com

