Annual Balsam Hill Celebrities for Smiles Auction Benefits Operation Smile

Balsam Hill, the leading retailer of stunningly realistic artificial Christmas trees and timeless holiday décor, has partnered with Operation Smile , to bring surgeries to children with cleft lip and cleft palate around the world. The auction runs through December 18. New celebrity-signed ornaments will be added to the site throughout the week. Since the program was launched, this annual holiday auction has raised more than $300,000 – providing more than 1,250 smile surgeries for children around the world.

Each unique holiday ornament is autographed by celebrities from film, music, television and sports fame including country stars Reba McEntire, Trisha Yearwood, Little Big Town, Luke Bryan and Brett Elredge; singers Kelly Clarkson, Kristin Chenoweth, Tori Kelly and Amy Grant; the cast of NCIS and Nailed It!; actors Zach Levi, Nathan Fillion and Darren Criss; and models Alessandra Ambrosio and Christie Brinkley. Fans can follow #CelebritiesforSmiles on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook to spot new ornaments and celebrity participants now through the end of the auction. Updates also will appear on facebook.com/BalsamHill and on Instagram @BalsamHill.

The delicate mouth-blown ornaments in red with a sparkling white snow scene are approximately 4" in diameter. Each has been hand-signed by a celebrity.

"Celebrities for Smiles allows the public to give a life-changing gift – that of a smile to a child," said Balsam Hill CEO Thomas Harman. "Owning one of these lovely ornaments is a wonderful annual reminder of the joy that you can not only give but receive."

"We are delighted to partner with Balsam Hill. They are incredibly committed to helping give smiles to children around the world," said Dr. Bill Magee, CEO and Co-Founder of Operation Smile. "With the celebratory spirit of the holidays, what better gift to give than the gift of a smile," he added.

To date, Operation Smile has provided nearly 300,000 free surgical procedures around the world to children with cleft lip, cleft palate and other facial deformities.

About Balsam Brands

The flagship brand of Redwood City-headquartered Balsam Brands is Balsam Hill, renowned worldwide for its superbly crafted, lifelike Christmas Trees inspired by nature. Its exclusive True Needle™ Technology is modeled after real evergreen branches to beautifully replicate nature's design.

Today, Balsam Hill creates inspired home décor for all seasons, including realistic artificial florals that capture the beauty of spring. As a community leader, Balsam Brands engages in a variety of civic activities that help strengthen families and support those in need.

About Operation Smile

Operation Smile has provided hundreds of thousands of safe surgeries for those born with cleft lip and cleft palate. With more than three decades of expertise, Operation Smile creates solutions that deliver free surgery to people where it's needed most. As one of the largest medical volunteer-based nonprofits, Operation Smile has mobilized thousands of medical volunteers from a wide range of medical specialties from more than 80 countries. Visit operationsmile.org, find us on Facebook or follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

