Annual Barona Fair Returns to Barona Resort & Casino Every Thursday in June

"The 'Point Multiplier Capital of the World ®' is hosting a summer fair so packed with excitement and winners that you won't believe your eyes," said Rick Salinas, general manager of Barona Resort & Casino. "Don't miss out on all of the action on Thursdays in June."

On TGI Thursdays Barona Fair days, players can enjoy mouthwatering funnel cakes, corn dogs, churros, and other classic "fair" food giveaways throughout the casino. The Barona Party People will also invite players to take part in special "fair" inspired games like Barona Skee Ball, Balloon Pop, Barona Fair Punch Board, and Ring Toss. The Barona Fair will take place on Thursday, June 7, 14, 21, and 28.

Named Best Casino and "Loosest Slots" for seven consecutive years in the San Diego's Best Union-Tribune Readers Poll, Barona Resort & Casino is the ultimate gaming entertainment destination featuring 2,500 slot and video poker machines and 120 table games. The AAA Four Diamond rated property features 400 spacious guest rooms and suites with beautiful views of Barona Valley, award-winning dining, Spa Barona, a full-service events center and the 18-hole championship Barona Creek Golf Club, ranked in the Golfweek Magazine Top 10 for the past 16 years. For Barona Resort & Casino reservations and information, visit www.barona.com, or call toll free 888-7-BARONA (722-7662). You can also socialize with Barona on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

