Annual Bike to Work Day Pivots to "Bike to Wherever Days"

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bay Area's annual Bike to Work Day has been re-imagined as "Bike to Wherever Days" (BTWD) encouraging bicyclists across the nine-county region to participate in a myriad of activities to promote cycling throughout September.

When the COVID-19 pandemic struck, the organizers of Bike to Work Day 2020 (BTWD) rescheduled the event from May 14 to September 24 in anticipation of employees returning to regular work routines. Unfortunately, life has not returned to normal.

"Now we are encouraging people to join us on two wheels on September 24 and during the whole month of September as we celebrate the importance of cycling for health, safety, and helping in the fight against Climate Change," said Scott Haggerty, Chair of the Metropolitan Transportation Commission, BTWD's lead sponsor. "Bicycling is one of the safest, most efficient and enjoyable forms of transportation."

Bike to Wherever Days encourages cyclists across the Bay Area counties – Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Solano and Sonoma – to get out on their bikes and safely pedal to wherever: through a park, to a grocery store or to visit with friends and family while social distancing. There are any number of possibilities. Bike to Wherever Days will be a COVID-safe celebration of activities for individuals (and virtual teams.)

Leading up to the September activities, bicycle coalitions and traffic management organizations throughout the region are holding virtual classes and events. Information about the programs can be found at the county links www.lovetoride.net/bayarea. This site also provides the opportunity for riders to register to participate in Bike to Wherever Days for the month of September. By registering, bicyclists can track their rides, have a chance to win great prizes, be part of team and individual Bay Area wide competitions, and have fun pedaling with friends, family, remote coworkers and more.

"Bike riding has seen a huge uptick during the pandemic as people have embraced it for exercise, mental health and as a fun way to get outside, " Haggerty said. "We want to see the whole Bay Area get out on their bikes in September. We think it will be a unifying event in these challenging times."

Alaska Airlines is a key sponsor of this year's event.

"Alaska Airlines is thrilled to be a presenting sponsor for the 2020 Bay Area Bike to Wherever Days, underscoring our company's commitment to sustainability and the Bay Area community," said Franco Finn, Alaska Airlines' Head of External Relations & Community Engagement for California. "My family and I have been biking so much more and we're excited to be a part of an event that encourages others to get out and start using their bicycles as a way to get places, get exercise, and get a pollution-free environment."

Bay Area Bike to Wherever Days encourages local residents to try riding on two wheels for the first time and celebrates those who regularly bike. It is presented by MTC (the transportation planning, financing and coordinating agency for the nine-county San Francisco Bay Area), 511 (the region's traveler information system) and Alaska Airlines . Bike to Wherever Day/Days 2020 also receives regional support from the Bay Area Air Quality Management District (BAAQMD) and Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART), as well as from many sponsors at the local level.

Bike to Wherever Days

SOURCE Bayareabiketowork.com