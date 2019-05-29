Annual Builder Study Confirms Zip System® Product Revolution And Advantech® Brand Loyalty

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Specialty building products manufacturer Huber Engineered Woods LLC ("HEW") showed increased use and preference across Exterior Sheathing, Oriented Strand Board and Caulks/Sealants categories in the BUILDER magazine 2019 Brand Use Study. The annual survey asks approximately 1,000 residential builders and contractors about their familiarity, use and opinions of products in 50 different categories.

AdvanTech® subflooring, AdvanTech™ subflooring adhesive and ZIP System® sheathing and tape were recognized as leaders in their respective categories.

"We're proud our brands continue to resonate with construction professionals due to superior quality, performance and installation ease," said HEW VP of Marketing Charlie Robinson. "From solid subflooring to air-tight exteriors, we strive to create products that make home building better for the builder and the homeowner."

AdvanTech subflooring maintained its first-place ranking in quality, which it has held every year since 2002 in the Oriented Strand Board category. In addition, AdvanTech subflooring held its place as a brand builders "have used in the past two years," and as the brand builders "have used most," widening the gap in this "used most" response from the runner up.

Paired with spray-foam AdvanTech subfloor adhesive, AdvanTech panels for a subfloor assembly offers a quick installation and powerful panel-to-joist connection so strong, it's backed by a "Squeak-Free Guarantee.1" This year, AdvanTech subfloor adhesive captured the number two spot in the "Caulks/Sealants" category as the adhesive builders consider to be the "highest overall quality" and "used most" over the last year.

For the fifth consecutive year, ZIP System® sheathing was selected as the top product for "overall quality" in the exterior sheathing category. The product also picked up the number one spot for the brand "used most in the past two years." Additionally, ZIP System sheathing climbed ranks year-over-year as the brand builders are "familiar with" in this category, resulting in a three-way tie with two other products.

Since its introduction in 2006, ZIP System sheathing and tape has been widely adopted by many builders and remodelers as a replacement for traditional sheathing combined with housewrap or felt. Completed with taped panel seams using high-performance ZIP System™ flashing tape, the system helps achieve quicker dry-in and reduces the risk of rework, while providing advanced moisture protection and reduced air leakage.

About Huber Engineered Woods

Huber Engineered Woods LLC continually strives to create innovative products that suit customers' needs. Specialty products AdvanTech® flooring and sheathing, AdvanTech™ subfloor adhesive, ZIP System® wall and ZIP System® roof products, ZIP System™ tape and ZIP System™ stretch tape each deliver outstanding performance, easy installation and great strength in single family, multifamily and light commercial projects. Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Huber Engineered Woods has manufacturing operations in Maine, Georgia, Virginia, Tennessee and Oklahoma, as well as research and development facilities in Georgia. Huber Engineered Woods also serves industrial markets with products for door manufacturers and the transportation industry. For more information, visit huberwood.com.

1Limitations and restrictions apply. Guarantee for panel-to-joist connection on an AdvanTech™ Subfloor Assembly. Visit SqueakFreeGuarantee.com for details.

