Annual Civics Summit Unites National Nonprofits

Leaders of Seven Organizations to Discuss State of Civic Education

NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES and WASHINGTON, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leaders of seven of the nation's largest civic education organizations are set to meet Friday, April 22, at 7:30 p.m. ET to discuss the current state of civics in the United States and present their vision for the future. "We the People: An Annual Leadership Summit on Civic Education" will be moderated by Christopher R. Riano, President of the Center for Civic Education, and will feature Dimitry Anselme, Executive Program Director for Professional Learning and Support, Facing History and Ourselves; Jill Bass, Chief Education Officer, Mikva Challenge; David Bobb, President, Bill of Rights Institute; Louise Dubé, Executive Director, iCivics; Elizabeth Clay Roy, Chief Executive Officer, Generation Citizen; and Amanda Susskind, President, Constitutional Rights Foundation.

"It is inspiring to work together with these dedicated educators to blaze new paths in civic education," said Riano. "We share the common goal of teaching people the fundamental principles of American representative democracy and empowering them to make a difference in their communities. At this critical moment in our nation's history, it is vitally important to cultivate an informed and reasoned commitment to the democratic principles that ensure our collective civic society for years to come."

The webinar will kick off the We the People: The Citizen and the Constitution National Finals, an annual civics competition involving 47 classes from across the nation. During the competition, students will answer questions about the fundamental principles of the Constitution and contemporary challenges facing American democracy. The webinar is free and open to the public, and will include a question and answer session.

The We the People National Finals and teams from each state are sponsored by hundreds of individuals and local businesses.

The Center for Civic Education has long been recognized as a leader in providing civic education to K–12 students and adults, with its research-based curriculum reaching more than 42 million students and 440,000 educators in the United States and in more than 80 countries since 1965.

