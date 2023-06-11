Annual Congress 2023 of the European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology: Groundbreaking Study Validates Allergen Exposure Chamber for Assessing Clinical Outcomes of HDM AIT in Allergic Rhinoconjunctivitis Patients'

News provided by

EAACI

11 Jun, 2023, 10:26 ET

HAMBURG, Germany, June 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A study conducted by researchers from the ALL-MED Medical Research Institute and the Department of Clinical Immunology at Wroclaw Medical University in Poland has validated the use of an allergen exposure chamber (AEC) in assessing the clinical outcomes of house dust mite (HDM) allergen immunotherapy (AIT) in patients with allergic rhinoconjunctivitis.

The study focused on evaluating the efficacy and safety of AEC-derived clinical outcomes of subcutaneous HDM AIT, a treatment designed to alleviate symptoms triggered by HDM allergies. Fifty patients with HDM-triggered allergic rhinoconjunctivitis were included in the study, with HDM allergy confirmed through various diagnostic tests such as skin prick tests, serum-specific IgE, and basophil activation tests.

During the study, patients were assessed in the allergen exposure chamber before commencing AIT and after 12 months of treatment. The chamber provided a controlled environment, allowing patients to be exposed to HDM allergen under stable and well-regulated conditions. Various clinical endpoints, including total nasal symptom score (TNSS), visual analog scale (VAS), and objective parameters such as acoustic rhinometry, peak nasal inspiratory flow (PNIF), and nasal secretion weight, were used to assess the effectiveness of AIT.

The results of the study demonstrated a statistically significant reduction in TNSS (p<0.005) after one year of AIT, indicating the positive impact of the treatment on nasal symptoms. There was a high reduction in nasal symptoms observed using other objective parameters (PNIF, nasal secretion, acoustic rhinometry-MCA). These findings suggest the potential of AEC as a valuable tool for data collection, proof-of-concept studies, and biomarker analysis.

"The study findings demonstrate that the Allergen Exposure Chamber (AEC) challenge is consistent and safe, allowing researchers to collect data quickly and of high quality. Moreover, the results indicate that the clinical measurements obtained in the AEC align well with the effectiveness evaluation using the Combined Symptom and Medication Score (CSMS) in real-life conditions. This suggests that the AEC could serve as an alternative to traditional trial designs. Specifically, the Total Nasal Symptom Score (TNSS) measured in the AEC is identified as a reliable primary endpoint in clinical trials. However, nasal provocation tests (NPT) may not be suitable as a primary endpoint since they do not correlate well with CSMS in real-life conditions and TNSS in the AEC", says Professor Marek Jutel from Wroclaw.

The researchers emphasize the importance of further validating clinical endpoints using immunological biomarkers for the continued development and application of AEC in clinical trials. The study also suggests that accelerated dose escalation of native HDM AIT is both safe and convenient. A movie on Allergen Chamber test is available here: https://review.jove.com/v/64801?status=a66807k

In conclusion, the study confirms that the allergen exposure chamber challenge is an effective, reproducible, and safe method for assessing the outcomes of HDM AIT in patients with allergic rhinoconjunctivitis. Ongoing research is being conducted to validate clinical endpoints using immunological biomarkers, offering promising prospects for improved diagnostic and treatment approaches.

About EAACI: 

The European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) is an association of clinicians, researchers and allied health professionals founded in 1956. EAACI is dedicated to improving the health of people affected by allergic diseases. With more than 15 000 members from 125 countries and over 75 National Allergy Societies, EAACI is the primary source of expertise in Europe and worldwide for all aspects of allergy. 

Contact: 
EAACI Headquarters, Hagenholzstrasse 111, 3rd Floor 8050 Zurich, CH- Switzerland 
Tel: +41799561865 
[email protected] 
www.eaaci.org 

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2060385/EAACI_Logo.jpg

SOURCE EAACI

Also from this source

Jahreskongress 2023 der European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology: Neues adaptives Studiendesign unterstützt die Bewertung von Therapiestrategien für Allergiepatienten

Jahreskongress 2023 der European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology: Studie zeigt vielversprechende Ergebnisse für Immuntherapie gegen Hautkrebs

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.