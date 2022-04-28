Annual contract value grows 21 percent as profitability improves in Q1 2022

Apr 28, 2022, 16:05 ET
- Total revenue grows 20 percent to $376 million
- Gross margin improves to 77 percent
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the software company that crushes business complexity, released its financial results for the first quarter of 2022.
"Pega's low-code platform for AI-powered decisioning and workflow automation continues to be chosen by the most demanding enterprises," said Alan Trefler, founder and CEO, Pegasystems. "Our scalable architecture helps the world's leading organizations work smarter, unify experiences, and adapt instantly – so they're always ready for whatever is coming."
"As we get closer to the completion of the subscription transition, we are placing a greater emphasis on managing growth and profitability to become a Rule of 40 company," said Ken Stillwell, COO and CFO, Pegasystems. "This is more important than ever given the current economic environment, and I'm pleased to see the progress our team is making in maintaining our ACV growth rate while improving margins."
Financial and performance metrics ([1])
|
(Dollars in thousands,
except per share amounts)
|
Three Months Ended
March 31,
|
2022
|
2021
|
Change
|
Total revenue
|
$ 376,307
|
$ 313,499
|
20%
|
Net (loss) - GAAP
|
$ (379)
|
$ (6,617)
|
94%
|
Net income - non-GAAP
|
$ 50,174
|
$ 23,642
|
112%
|
Diluted (loss) per share - GAAP
|
$ 0.00
|
$ (0.08)
|
100%
|
Diluted earnings per share - non-GAAP
|
$ 0.59
|
$ 0.27
|
119%
|
Three Months Ended
March 31,
|
Change
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
2022
|
2021
|
Pega Cloud
|
$ 90,317
|
$ 67,858
|
$ 22,459
|
33%
|
Maintenance
|
79,716
|
75,561
|
4,155
|
5%
|
Subscription services
|
170,033
|
143,419
|
26,614
|
19%
|
Subscription license
|
137,533
|
111,509
|
26,024
|
23%
|
Subscription
|
307,566
|
254,928
|
52,638
|
21%
|
Perpetual license
|
7,440
|
5,452
|
1,988
|
36%
|
Consulting
|
61,301
|
53,119
|
8,182
|
15%
|
Total revenue
|
$ 376,307
|
$ 313,499
|
$ 62,808
|
20%
|
_________________________
|
(1)
|
See the Schedules at the end of this release for additional information, including a reconciliation of our non-GAAP and GAAP measures.
Quarterly conference call
A conference call and audio-only webcast will be conducted at 5:00 p.m. EDT on April 28, 2022. Members of the public and investors are invited to join the call and participate in the question and answer session by dialing 1-844-825-9789 (domestic), 1-412-317-5180 (international), or via webcast (https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1542115&tp_key=f6987abb7b) by logging onto www.pega.com at least five minutes prior to the event's broadcast and clicking on the webcast icon in the Investors section.
Discussion of non-GAAP financial measures
We believe that non-GAAP financial measures help investors understand our core operating results and prospects, consistent with how management measures and forecasts our performance without the effect of often one-time charges and other items outside our normal operations. The supplementary non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be superior to or a substitute for financial measures prepared under U.S. GAAP.
A reconciliation of our non-GAAP and GAAP measures is at the end of this release.
Forward-looking statements
Certain statements in this press release may be "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
Words such as expects, anticipates, intends, plans, believes, will, could, should, estimates, may, targets, strategies, projects, forecasts, guidance, likely, and usually, or variations of such words and other similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which are based on current expectations and assumptions.
Forward-looking statements deal with future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, including, but not limited to:
- our future financial performance and business plans;
- the adequacy of our liquidity and capital resources;
- the continued payment of our quarterly dividends;
- the timing of revenue recognition;
- management of our transition to a more subscription-based business model;
- variation in demand for our products and services, including among clients in the public sector;
- reliance on key personnel;
- global economic and political conditions and uncertainty, including continued impacts from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine;
- reliance on third-party service providers, including hosting providers;
- compliance with our debt obligations and covenants;
- the potential impact of our convertible senior notes and Capped Call Transactions;
- foreign currency exchange rates;
- the potential legal and financial liabilities and damage to our reputation due to cyber-attacks;
- security breaches and security flaws;
- our ability to protect our intellectual property rights, costs associated with defending such rights, as well as intellectual property rights claims and other related claims by third parties;
- our client retention rate; and
- management of our growth.
These risks and others that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements are described further in Part I of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, Part II of our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q from the quarter ended March 31, 2022, and other filings we make with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").
Except as required by applicable law, we do not undertake and expressly disclaim any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements publicly, whether due to new information, future events, or otherwise.
The forward-looking statements in this press release represent our views as of April 28, 2022.
About Pegasystems
Pega delivers innovative software that crushes business complexity. From maximizing customer lifetime value to streamlining service to boosting efficiency, we help the world's leading brands solve problems fast and transform for tomorrow. Pega clients make better decisions and get work done with real-time AI and intelligent automation. And, since 1983, we've built our scalable architecture and low-code platform to stay ahead of rapid change. Our solutions save people time, so our clients' employees and customers can get back to what matters most. For more information on Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA) visit www.pega.com.
Press contact:
Lisa Pintchman
Pegasystems Inc.
[email protected]
617-866-6022
Twitter: @pega
Investor contact:
Garo Toomajanian
ICR for Pegasystems Inc.
[email protected]
617-866-6077
All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
|
PEGASYSTEMS INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
Three Months Ended
March 31,
|
2022
|
2021
|
Revenue
|
Subscription services
|
$ 170,033
|
$ 143,419
|
Subscription license
|
137,533
|
111,509
|
Perpetual license
|
7,440
|
5,452
|
Consulting
|
61,301
|
53,119
|
Total revenue
|
376,307
|
313,499
|
Cost of revenue
|
Subscription services
|
32,030
|
28,343
|
Subscription license
|
622
|
620
|
Perpetual license
|
34
|
30
|
Consulting
|
55,511
|
53,454
|
Total cost of revenue
|
88,197
|
82,447
|
Gross profit
|
288,110
|
231,052
|
Operating expenses
|
Selling and marketing
|
162,236
|
148,739
|
Research and development
|
71,490
|
62,442
|
General and administrative
|
35,764
|
18,270
|
Total operating expenses
|
269,490
|
229,451
|
Income from operations
|
18,620
|
1,601
|
Foreign currency transaction gain (loss)
|
2,876
|
(5,098)
|
Interest income
|
207
|
153
|
Interest expense
|
(1,946)
|
(1,880)
|
(Loss) on capped call transactions
|
(30,560)
|
(19,117)
|
Other income, net
|
2,741
|
106
|
(Loss) before (benefit from) income taxes
|
(8,062)
|
(24,235)
|
(Benefit from) income taxes
|
(7,683)
|
(17,618)
|
Net (loss)
|
$ (379)
|
$ (6,617)
|
(Loss) per share
|
Basic
|
$ —
|
$ (0.08)
|
Diluted
|
$ —
|
$ (0.08)
|
Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding
|
Basic
|
81,680
|
81,004
|
Diluted
|
81,680
|
81,004
|
PEGASYSTEMS INC.
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF SELECTED GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (1)
(in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)
|
Three Months Ended
March 31,
|
2022
|
2021
|
Change
|
Net (loss) - GAAP
|
$ (379)
|
$ (6,617)
|
94%
|
Stock-based compensation (2)
|
28,227
|
30,100
|
Capped call transactions
|
30,560
|
19,117
|
Litigation
|
17,368
|
1,960
|
Convertible senior notes
|
719
|
673
|
Headquarters lease
|
—
|
(3,417)
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
972
|
1,002
|
Foreign currency transaction (gain) loss
|
(2,876)
|
5,098
|
Other
|
(2,582)
|
12
|
Income tax effects (3)
|
(21,835)
|
(24,286)
|
Net income - non-GAAP
|
$ 50,174
|
$ 23,642
|
112%
|
Diluted (loss) per share - GAAP
|
$ 0.00
|
$ (0.08)
|
100%
|
non-GAAP adjustments
|
0.59
|
0.35
|
Diluted earnings per share - non-GAAP
|
$ 0.59
|
$ 0.27
|
119%
|
Diluted weighted-average number of common shares outstanding - GAAP
|
81,680
|
81,004
|
1%
|
non-GAAP Adjustments
|
2,743
|
5,129
|
Diluted weighted-average number of common shares outstanding - non-GAAP
|
84,423
|
86,133
|
(2)%
|
(1)
|
Our non-GAAP financial measures reflect the following adjustments:
|
|
(2)
|
Stock-based compensation:
|
Three Months Ended
March 31,
|
(in thousands)
|
2022
|
2021
|
Cost of revenue
|
$ 6,378
|
$ 5,925
|
Selling and marketing
|
10,958
|
13,720
|
Research and development
|
7,346
|
6,770
|
General and administrative
|
3,545
|
3,685
|
$ 28,227
|
$ 30,100
|
Income tax benefit
|
$ (5,311)
|
$ (5,991)
|
(3)
|
Effective income tax rates:
|
Three Months Ended
March 31,
|
2022
|
2021
|
GAAP
|
95%
|
73%
|
non-GAAP
|
22%
|
22%
Our GAAP effective income tax rate is subject to significant fluctuations due to several factors, including excess tax benefits generated by our stock-based compensation plans, gains and losses on our capped call transactions, tax credits for stock-based compensation awards to research and development employees, and unfavorable foreign stock-based compensation adjustments. We determine our non-GAAP income tax rate using applicable rates in taxing jurisdictions and assessing certain factors, including our historical and forecasted earnings by jurisdiction, discrete items, and our ability to realize tax assets. We believe it is beneficial for our management to review our non-GAAP results consistent with our annual plan's effective income tax rate as established at the beginning of each year, given tax rate volatility.
|
PEGASYSTEMS INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands)
|
March 31, 2022
|
December 31, 2021
|
Assets
|
Current assets:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 132,771
|
$ 159,965
|
Marketable securities
|
199,401
|
202,814
|
Total cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities
|
332,172
|
362,779
|
Accounts receivable
|
171,181
|
182,717
|
Unbilled receivables
|
226,052
|
226,714
|
Other current assets
|
74,408
|
68,008
|
Total current assets
|
803,813
|
840,218
|
Unbilled receivables
|
135,975
|
129,789
|
Goodwill
|
82,031
|
81,923
|
Other long-term assets
|
516,661
|
541,601
|
Total assets
|
$ 1,538,480
|
$ 1,593,531
|
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
Current liabilities:
|
Accounts payable
|
$ 18,628
|
$ 15,281
|
Accrued expenses
|
63,401
|
63,890
|
Accrued compensation and related expenses
|
54,804
|
120,946
|
Deferred revenue
|
290,873
|
275,844
|
Other current liabilities
|
7,309
|
9,443
|
Total current liabilities
|
435,015
|
485,404
|
Convertible senior notes, net
|
591,440
|
590,722
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
90,699
|
87,818
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
14,658
|
13,499
|
Total liabilities
|
1,131,812
|
1,177,443
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
406,668
|
416,088
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$ 1,538,480
|
$ 1,593,531
|
PEGASYSTEMS INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
|
Three Months Ended
March 31,
|
2022
|
2021
|
Net (loss)
|
$ (379)
|
$ (6,617)
|
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) to cash provided by operating activities
|
Non-cash items
|
70,827
|
62,621
|
Change in operating assets and liabilities, net
|
(55,332)
|
(34,354)
|
Cash provided by operating activities
|
15,116
|
21,650
|
Cash (used in) provided by investing activities
|
(6,082)
|
15,489
|
Cash (used in) financing activities
|
(35,918)
|
(34,794)
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|
(310)
|
(1,536)
|
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents
|
(27,194)
|
809
|
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
|
159,965
|
171,899
|
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
|
$ 132,771
|
$ 172,708
|
PEGASYSTEMS INC.
ANNUAL CONTRACT VALUE
(in thousands, except percentages)
|
Annual contract value ("ACV") - ACV represents the annualized value of our active contracts as of the measurement date. The contract's total value is divided by its duration in years to calculate ACV for subscription license and Pega Cloud contracts. Maintenance revenue for the quarter then ended is multiplied by four to calculate ACV for maintenance. ACV is a performance measure that we believe provides useful information to our management and investors, particularly during our subscription transition.
|
March 31, 2022
|
March 31, 2021
|
Change
|
Pega Cloud
|
$ 401,753
|
$ 282,389
|
$ 119,364
|
42%
|
Maintenance
|
318,864
|
302,244
|
16,620
|
5%
|
Subscription services
|
720,617
|
584,633
|
135,984
|
23%
|
Subscription license
|
313,200
|
267,931
|
45,269
|
17%
|
$ 1,033,817
|
$ 852,564
|
$ 181,253
|
21%
|
PEGASYSTEMS INC.
BACKLOG
(in thousands, except percentages)
|
Remaining performance obligations ("Backlog") - Expected future revenue from existing non-cancellable contracts:
As of March 31, 2022:
|
Subscription services
|
Subscription
license
|
Perpetual
license
|
Consulting
|
Total
|
Maintenance
|
Pega Cloud
|
1 year or less
|
$ 228,984
|
$ 329,857
|
$ 47,428
|
$ 7,281
|
$ 40,661
|
$ 654,211
|
55%
|
1-2 years
|
63,870
|
208,875
|
16,111
|
4,505
|
10,955
|
304,316
|
26%
|
2-3 years
|
33,617
|
106,156
|
2,422
|
2,252
|
3,876
|
148,323
|
13%
|
Greater than 3 years
|
22,611
|
44,596
|
1,758
|
—
|
522
|
69,487
|
6%
|
$ 349,082
|
$ 689,484
|
$ 67,719
|
$ 14,038
|
$ 56,014
|
$ 1,176,337
|
100%
|
% of Total
|
29%
|
59%
|
6%
|
1%
|
5%
|
100%
|
Change since March 31, 2021
|
$ 26,445
|
$ 125,168
|
$ 9,388
|
$ 3,760
|
$ 31,766
|
$ 196,527
|
8%
|
22%
|
16%
|
37%
|
131%
|
20%
|
As of March 31, 2021:
|
Subscription services
|
Subscription
license
|
Perpetual
license
|
Consulting
|
Total
|
Maintenance
|
Pega Cloud
|
1 year or less
|
$ 220,100
|
$ 252,104
|
$ 41,025
|
$ 9,649
|
$ 21,068
|
$ 543,946
|
55%
|
1-2 years
|
52,366
|
187,456
|
9,874
|
629
|
914
|
251,239
|
26%
|
2-3 years
|
33,337
|
91,861
|
7,055
|
—
|
1,756
|
134,009
|
14%
|
Greater than 3 years
|
16,834
|
32,895
|
377
|
—
|
510
|
50,616
|
5%
|
$ 322,637
|
$ 564,316
|
$ 58,331
|
$ 10,278
|
$ 24,248
|
$ 979,810
|
100%
|
% of Total
|
33%
|
58%
|
6%
|
1%
|
2%
|
100%
SOURCE Pegasystems Inc.
