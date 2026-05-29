Annual Ed Asner & Friends Celebrity Poker Night Returns August 15, 2026

More than 50 stars will come together to raise support and visibility for families with special needs

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ed Asner Family Center (TEAFC) is proud to announce the return of its Annual Ed Asner & Friends Celebrity Poker Night on Saturday, August 15, 2026, at Radford Studio Center in Studio City, California. Featuring celebrities at every table, the in-person charity tournament invites poker enthusiasts and fans to play alongside some of their favorite stars while supporting TEAFC's mission to help neurodivergent individuals and their families thrive, including those with autism, developmental delays, and other special needs.

For tickets, click HERE. #PokerForEd / @pokerfored

The 14th Annual Ed Asner & Friends Celebrity Poker Night on Saturday, August 15, 2026.

Honoring the life and enduring legacy of Ed Asner, this year's tournament will welcome more than 50 celebrity guests and passionate advocates for the special needs community. Presented with the support of Warner Bros. and Galpin Motors, the evening will also pay tribute to actor and comedian Ron Funches for his heartfelt advocacy for the autistic community and his ongoing support of The Ed Asner Family Center. Guests will also enjoy the rare opportunity to play poker on the iconic Radford Studio backlot, where Ed Asner's television legacy was brought to life.

Past celebrity players include Ben Affleck, Jack Black, Don Cheadle, Gregory Harrison, Maureen McCormick, Holly Robinson Peete, Jean Smart, Mindy Sterling, Mark Wahlberg, among others.

"Fourteen years later, what continues to inspire me most is not only the generosity in the room, but the powerful reminder that my father's greatest legacy was never simply his extraordinary career, but his compassion," said Matthew Asner, TEAFC President and CEO. "That spirit lives on in every table, every shared moment, and every life we are able to uplift together."

"We are thrilled to honor Ron Funches, a remarkable comedian with an even more remarkable heart," said Navah Paskowitz-Asner, TEAFC co-founder. "His kindness, authenticity, and steadfast support for the neurodivergent community reflect the very spirit of this evening and the legacy we are proud to carry forward."

In addition to the poker tournament, the evening will feature Pink's catering, cocktails, live entertainment, curated gift baskets, and a silent auction filled with exclusive items. TEAFC invites supporters, community members, and fans alike to join this meaningful August 15 celebration of Ed Asner's legacy while helping expand critical programs and services for neurodivergent individuals and their families.

Event: 14th Annual Ed Asner & Friends Celebrity Poker Night

Date: Saturday, August 15, 2026

Time: Doors open at 5:00 PM | Tournament begins at 6:00 PM

Location: Radford Studio Center - New York Street, 4200 Radford Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91604

For Tickets, Sponsorship, and Donations: CLICK HERE

ABOUT THE ED ASNER FAMILY CENTER:

The Ed Asner Family Center (TEAFC) is a comprehensive resource dedicated to enriching the lives of individuals with special needs and their families. Co-founded by Navah Paskowitz-Asner and Matthew Asner, the Center offers a wide range of mental health services and innovative, interactive programs that promote acceptance, growth, and community. TEAFC is a nonprofit organization.

Instagram: instagram.com/edasnerfamilycenter

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Facebook: facebook.com/edasnerfamilycenter

YouTube: youtube.com/edasnerfamilycenter

Contact:

Cheri Warner

8187608995

[email protected]

SOURCE The Ed Asner Family Center (TEAFC)