Annual "End Your Year Strong Empowerment Summit" Boasts World Leaders, Top Entertainers and Resources to Help Maximize the Remainder of the Year and Launch You Into Your Next Year

The annual conference provides tips to navigate spiritual, personal, and professional development, mental health, leadership, entrepreneurship, and much more

ATLANTA, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Visionary futurist, thought leader, and global life and business strategist, Dr. Cindy Trimm , has announced that registration is open for her annual conference, End Your Year Strong Empowerment Summit . End Your Year Strong (EYYS), an annual empowerment summit created to provide an elevated experience that empowers attendees to boldly move forward and engage in an ever-changing world, will take place December 14-16, 2023 at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis (265 Peachtree Center Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30303). Registration is open and can be completed at https://endyouryearstrong.com .

Cindy Trimm Presents End Your Year Strong Empowerment Summit. Dear Future Wifey on tour with Laterras R. Whitfield.

The 2022 conference sold out with more than 2,000 in-person attendees and nearly 550 virtual attendees from Africa, Bermuda, Trinidad, Canada, The Netherlands, and all over the United States.

Themed "Resurgence: Breathing New Life Into Your Dreams," the EYYS lineup includes world-renowned speakers such as lead pastor and founder of Kingdom Embassy Worship Center, Apostle Joshua Giles ; writer and motivational speaker, Mikki Taylor ; apostolic and prophetic revolutionary, Ryan LeStrange ; bestselling author and pastor, Real Talk Kim ; podcaster, preacher and social media influencer, Tim Ross ; life coach, author, and motivational speaker, Valorie Burton ; entrepreneur and philanthropist, Keisha Green ; and founder of NU Standard Hair®, Autumn Yarbrough . Musical performers include celebrated recording artists such as gospel singer and songwriter, Jessica Reedy ; educator and vocalist, Callie Day ; gospel recording artist and worship leader, Benita Jones ; recording artist, Todd Galberth and more!

In addition to a jam-packed conference lineup, EYYS will feature an exclusive Dear Future Wifey LIVE Podcast event hosted by 3x Emmy-Nominated Producer, 2x Telly Award-Winning Creator, and celebrated national playwright, Laterras R. Whitfield . Confirmed panelists include Dr. Cindy Trimm and husband, Russell Tomlinson; Montell and Kristin Jordan (singer / minister); Lamman Rucker (BET+ The Black Hamptons), Lisa Wu (Bravo's The Real Housewives of Atlanta), Christian Keyes (BET+ All the Queen's Men), Alton Walker ("God Is Not Pleased" Comedian and Radio Personality) and LaVon Lewis (Peacock's The Queen's Court / VH1's Basketball Wives).

The 2023 lineup is symbolic of our ability and need to seize our destiny and move towards a better future with tenacity and purpose. The experience will provide insight to help attendees succeed, progress, and prosper as difference-makers, industry leaders, and agents of change who courageously address the complexities of our day.

"As we quickly approach the end of another year and surge forward into the unknown, I encourage you to do so with valor, fervor and intent," said Dr. Cindy Trimm. "It's easy to become complacent, but God has more in store for us than we realize. 'Where there is no vision, the people perish.' It's time to reignite those dreams, goals and aspirations, realize your full potential and fulfill God's purpose in your life."

During the conference, attendees will also learn ways to elevate their personal brands to impact their intra- and interpersonal lives. End Your Year Strong provides tools and resources for attendees to maximize the time before the New Year and start their journeys toward better health, financial freedom, entrepreneurship, and more. As more people focus on starting their own businesses, creating legacies for their families, and working for their communities, these tips are timely and will inspire attendees to make progress now rather than later.

Additionally, EYYS featured a special commencement ceremony for the Kingdom School of Ministry on Thursday, December 14. The ceremony honored over 300 graduates with academic, author, ordained minister and radio host Michael Eric Dyson delivering the commencement speech and Jessica Reedy delivering the commencement song. Powered by the Trimm Institute for Global Leadership , the Kingdom School of Ministry activates leadership potential in its graduates to excel in their professional, marketplace, or ministry endeavors.

In addition to the in-person registration for the 2023 End Your Year Strong Empowerment Summit, a virtual option will also be available for attendees to enjoy all speaking sessions. Additional information about the conference, including a schedule of sessions and other frequently asked questions, can be found at https://www.endyouryearstrong.com .

