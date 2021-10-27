Annual Event Raises $14,000 for Genetic Cancer Testing in Nebraska Community

OMAHA, Neb., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fusion Medical Staffing is helping fight back against breast cancer. The company joined forces this month to raise money with the 7th annual Bowling For Boobs event where employees donate to the cause for a day off to go bowling at The Mark.

Fusion employees take a day to raise money while raising awareness for breast cancer. A total of $14,000 was raised in the 2 day Bowling for Boobs event.

All the proceeds from the two-day event are benefitting the Hereditary Cancer Foundation, a Nebraska-based organization working to bring awareness about cancer. In total, $14,000 was raised by 400 participating Fusion employees. The funds will be used to help provide families genetic testing for cancers that they may be susceptible to based on their family medical history.

"This is what we do. Fusion Medical Staffing is so dedicated to making a difference in our community and there are so many people on our team who have a personal connection to this cause," said Fusion CEO Steve Koesters. "It's our goal to improve the lives of everyone we touch, and this is just an extension of that."

The event organizers and Fusion team members say they look forward to this event each year because there are so many of them who have been affected by cancer, and something like this is a fun and easy way to give to their community.

"It's so rewarding to be able to help out a local organization like the Hereditary Cancer Foundation," said one of the organizers and Fusion employee Raquel Pfannenstiel. "The event brings joy to our team and is able to help prevent heartbreak and loss in our community. It's a win for everyone involved."

Social distancing guidelines last year prevented Fusion from meeting in person to participate in the event, but employees and company leaders still rallied to make a donation to the Hereditary Cancer Foundation. After a year off, Fusion came out in full force this year and banded together to support their community.

