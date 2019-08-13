Annual Eye Exams Are Effective, Cost-Efficient Means of Preventative Medicine

BALTIMORE, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Versant Health, a leading national managed eye health and vision plan company, advocates for annual eye exams as an effective form of preventative medicine.

While most people recognize the importance of a routine annual physical to either prevent or detect conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure and high cholesterol, far fewer appreciate that an annual eye exam plays a critical role in the early diagnosis of these disorders, as well as the leading causes of blindness.

"Whether someone is eight or 80, routine eye exams are critical for not just vision and eye health, but a myriad of other health conditions, ranging from cognitive function and inflammation to heart health and even dyslexia," explains Dr. Mark Ruchman, Chief Medical Officer, Versant Health. "In fact, when a patient receives an eye exam, the doctor actually gets a non-invasive look inside the body, giving the physician a chance to detect many of today's most feared health conditions, oftentimes long before symptoms appear."

Data shows that routine eye exams not only protect you from devastating eye diseases like glaucoma and macular degeneration, but can also detect any of the most feared diseases plaguing Americans, often years before symptoms occur. In honor of National Eye Exam Month, be sure to schedule your eye exam today, and make an annual eye exams part of your routine, preventative, screening checkup.

About Versant Health

Versant Health is one of the nation's leading managed vision care companies serving more than 33 million members nationwide. Through our Davis Vision plans and Superior Vision plans, we help members enjoy the wonders of sight through healthy eyes and vision. Providing vision and eye health solutions that range from routine vision benefits to medical management, Versant Health has a unique visibility and scale across the total eye health value chain. As a result, members enjoy a seamless experience with access to one of the broadest provider networks in the industry and an exclusive frame collection. Commercial groups, individuals, third parties, and health plans that serve government-sponsored programs such as Medicaid and Medicare are among our valued customers.

