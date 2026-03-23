Annual figures 2025: BNG supports the Dutch public sector during a year full of major investment challenges

THE HAGUE, Netherlands , March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BNG's mission is to maximize social impact. This social value is best reflected in the size and growth of the loan portfolio. Once more, BNG proved to be a stable and reliable partner during a year in which public organisations faced major investment challenges. We contributed to public services that help the Netherlands move forward, with a long-term loan portfolio of EUR 95.7 billion and portfolio growth of EUR 11.2 billion of new long-term loans in 2025. From affordable social housing and renewable energy to future-proof healthcare and educational institutions and vital infrastructure. The net profit for 2025 amounted to EUR 172 million.

Loan portfolio increased from EUR 93.0 billion in 2024 to EUR 95.7 billion in 2025 (+ EUR 2.7 billion)

Interest result decreased from EUR 536 million in 2024 to EUR 496 million in 2025 (- EUR 40 million)

Solvency and liquidity remained strong, with a Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 42% and an LCR of 159%

Funding raised amounted to EUR 16.6 billion, of which EUR 5.5 billion consisted of ESG bonds

Net profit declined from EUR 294 million in 2024 to EUR 172 million in 2025 (- EUR 122 million), due to both external factors and conscious strategic choices

Financial results

Despite volatile market conditions and geopolitical tensions, the demand for loans remained high, especially from municipalities and social housing associations. This resulted in a record size of our loan portfolio. Philippine Risch BNG CEO: "Our clients make a difference in society and the challenges associated with public investments are major. The ongoing demand for loans demonstrates how great the need is for investments and affordable financing of public facilities. Our robust financial position enables us to continue supporting our clients, especially in challenging market conditions, and to grow alongside them as they work to achieve their social objectives more quickly and effectively."

BNG achieved a net profit of EUR 172 million in 2025, a decrease of EUR 122 million compared to 2024. This decrease is the result of market conditions and conscious choices:

Lower interest result: the interest result decreased by EUR 40 million to EUR 496 million. We allocated part of our profits to provide our clients a lower price, enabling them to create more impact. In addition, BNG decided to divest parts of the non-strategic portfolio. In addition, the bank's funding costs increased compared to last year;

A negative result on financial transactions of EUR 31 million due to changes in the market value of financial instruments;

Increase in operating expenses by EUR 21 million to EUR 173 million, due to investments in the further professionalisation of the organisation as well as a provision for reorganisation to better prepare the bank for the future;

Higher impairments on financial assets of EUR 41 million are the result of write-downs on the solar energy projects portfolio.

We raised EUR 16.6 billion in long-term funding with an average maturity of 6.9 years. Of this, we issued EUR 5.5 billion in ESG bonds, both through new issuances and by increasing existing bonds. This share represents 33% of our total issuance in 2025.

Social and green added value

Our clients face major investment challenges, from the energy-efficient construction of social rental homes to investments in energy networks, heating networks and clean mobility. Outdated educational, healthcare and municipal real estate also require substantial investments. Despite the changing global trend, BNG is firmly committed to ESG and accelerating the energy transition. Risch: "We are the bank of social and green added value and we do not seek to maximise profit, but to maximise social impact. That is why ESG ambitions are part of who we are, driving our commitment to the development of a sustainable and social future as well as a stable financial system."

Our Going Green climate plan serves as the basis for our annual reporting on our progress in reducing CO 2 e emissions and our role in the energy transition. In 2024, our most recent measurement year, the CO₂e emissions per million euros that we provided to the public sector decreased by 6.5% compared with the previous year. For the sectors we have measured since 2018, the absolute financed Scope 1 and 2 emissions within the loan portfolio decreased by 0.6% in 2024 compared with 2023 and by 25.5% compared with 2018. In 2025, the validation of our climate targets by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) was an important milestone. The 2025 Climate Progress Report provides more details about these results.

Looking ahead

In 2026, our commitment continues to a broad focus on themes in which we really make a difference, always in collaboration with our clients and partners. Risch: "The societal challenges and public investment needs we face are deeply interconnected and too large for any single party to address alone. Collaboration is essential. In doing so, we will concentrate on making links within regions, so that investments in housing, energy, education, healthcare and infrastructure are mutually reinforcing. This will enable our clients to achieve their social goals more quickly and effectively."

Read the full annual report at bngbank.nl.

SOURCE BNG Bank