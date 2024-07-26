Annual Friar Fight to End Duchenne Golf Tournament Celebrates 40 Years

Grand Rapids family hosts 40th annual golf outing fundraiser supporting Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., July 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For 40 years, residents of Grand Rapids, Michigan, have supported the mission of Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy (PPMD) , a nonprofit organization leading the fight to end Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne) , by participating in the annual Friar Fight to End Duchenne Golf Tournament . Created and organized by the Friar family in honor of their son Kyle (20) and in memory of their son Kevin, who lost his fight with Duchenne in 2018 at 18 years old, this event has raised more than $1,300,000 for PPMD since its inception. The 40th Annual Friar Fight to End Duchenne Golf Tournament will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2024.

The Friar Fight to End Duchenne Golf Tournament began in 1985 when Mike Friar convinced friends to skip school the last Friday of their senior year at East Kentwood High to play a two-man scramble at a local golf course. A tradition began and the charity golf tournament was started.

The fundraising became personal for Mike and his wife DeAnne when their sons were diagnosed with Duchenne, the most common life-limiting genetic condition diagnosed in childhood, affecting approximately one in every 5,000 live male births. In 2004, the Friar Fight golf tournament focused its fundraising efforts to benefit PPMD, along with a series of other fundraising events hosted by the Friar family. Grand Rapids residents also take part in the GR.1K each November, which is also hosted by the Friar family and benefits PPMD.

"It's hard to believe it's been 40 years since we started this event, and we're grateful to our community of friends and family who've supported us over the years," said DeAnne Friar. "For us, it was only natural to support PPMD, and we will continue to do so until every person with Duchenne has access to the treatments they need."

"The Friar family and their amazing community have been an inspiration and motivation to us all by selflessly raising money and awareness for the fight to end Duchenne. Hosting their 40th annual golf tournament is an incredible accomplishment and we cannot thank them enough for their ongoing support. The Friar family plays such an important role in our organization and I feel blessed to have them in our PPMD family," said PPMD Founding President and CEO Pat Furlong.

There are plenty of ways to join the Friar Fight! To learn more about the golf tournament or the Friar's other fundraising events, including how to donate, click here . For more about Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy, visit parentprojectmd.org .

ABOUT PARENT PROJECT MUSCULAR DYSTROPHY

Duchenne is a genetic disorder that slowly robs people of their muscle strength. Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy (PPMD) fights every single battle necessary to end Duchenne.

We demand optimal care standards and ensure every family has access to expert healthcare providers, cutting edge treatments, and a community of support. We invest deeply in treatments for this generation of Duchenne patients and in research that will benefit future generations. Our advocacy efforts have secured hundreds of millions of dollars in funding and won eight FDA approvals.

Everything we do—and everything we have done since our founding in 1994—helps those with Duchenne live longer, stronger lives. We will not rest until we end Duchenne for every single person affected by the disease. Join our fight against Duchenne at EndDuchenne.org . Follow PPMD on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , and YouTube .

