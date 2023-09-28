Annual Fundraiser for Grady Health System Returns to Downtown Atlanta

Grady Health System

28 Sep, 2023, 08:00 ET

Georgia State University is the new home for the cycling/running event

ATLANTA, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Grady Health System's annual ride/run/walk fundraiser, Move For Grady, is returning to downtown Atlanta in 2024, with four different cycling distances and three run/walk options all starting and finishing at Georgia State's Center Parc Stadium. The event, which is designed to support participants at all levels of fitness, will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2024. 

"Move For Grady is a great way for everyone in Atlanta to show their support for Grady, celebrate their own fitness, and have a lot of fun," said Grady Health Foundation president Joselyn Butler Baker. "We are excited to be bringing this event back downtown and even more so about this great partnership with another incredible Atlanta institution – Georgia State. We are confident that by coming back to the city, even more people will choose to Move For Grady and help ensure that everyone in our community has access to quality care."

"We were thrilled when Grady approached us about serving as the home for this annual event," said Georgia State University president Brian Blake. "We are neighbors in downtown Atlanta, rely upon their services for many of our students, and are working closely together to address our community's nursing shortage through expanded education and training. Move For Grady is a great way for us to grow our partnership for the betterment of our entire community."

Move For Grady, formerly known as VeloCity, was held for the first time in 2018. Originally located in downtown Atlanta, the event moved to Chattahoochee Hills as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2024, the event will include fully supported 62-, 20-, 11-, and 5-mile cycling distances, 10K and 5K run/walk options, and a competitive 1-mile race. A hallmark of the event is its Finish Line Celebration for all participants. 

For more information about Move For Grady, visit www.moveforgrady.com.

