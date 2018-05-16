Annual General Meeting 2018 in New Wave Group AB (publ)

- Re-election of Olof Persson, Torsten Jansson, Mats Årjes, Christina Bellander and M. Johan Widerberg as Board Members.

- Re-election of Olof Persson as Chairman of the Board.

- Authorization of the Board of Directors for the period up to the next annual general meeting of shareholders to resolve, whether on one or several occasions, to increase the share capital with not more than SEK 12 000 000 by issue of not more than 4 000 000 shares of class B in the company, with or without prescription regarding new issue in kind or new issue by way of set-off or otherwise on such terms and conditions as referred to in Chapter 13, Section 5, point 6, of the Swedish Companies Act. The authorization includes a right to decide on deviation from the shareholders' pre-emption rights, except if the decision on new issue of shares prescribes payment entirely in cash. The reasons for deviation from the shareholders' pre-emption rights are that the newly issued shares shall be utilized for financing acquisitions of companies or businesses or part thereof. The basis for the issue price shall be the share's market value.

- Authorization of the Board of Directors to resolve to raise financing of a kind that is covered by the regulations in Chapter 11, Section 11, of the Swedish Companies Act.

Complete documentation regarding the issues mentioned above and other issues resolved at the AGM is available at the company and at the company's website www.nwg.se.

New Wave Group AB (publ)

The Board of Directors

For more information, contact:

Torsten Jansson

President and CEO

Phone: +46(0)31-712-89-01

Lars Jönsson

CFO

Phone: +46(0)31-712-89-12

New Wave Group AB (publ) is listed on NASDAQ OMX Nordic Exchange in Stockholm. New Wave Group AB is an international growth company that designs, acquires and develops brands and products in the corporate promotions, sports, gifts and home furnishings sectors. For more information please visit, www.nwg.se

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/new-wave-group/r/annual-general-meeting-2018-in-new-wave-group-ab--publ-,c2522410

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Main/932/2522410/842467.pdf Annual General Meeting 2018 in New Wave Group AB (publ) (PDF)

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/annual-general-meeting-2018-in-new-wave-group-ab-publ-300649525.html

SOURCE New Wave Group

Related Links

http://www.nwg.se

