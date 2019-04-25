Annual General Meeting in Concordia Maritime AB (publ) Held on 25 April 2019

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Concordia Maritime AB (publ) on 25 April 2019, the AGM decided to re-elect the members of the Board of Directors Carl-Johan Hagman, Stefan Brocker, Mats Jansson, Helena Levander and Michael G:son Löw and to new elect Henrik Hallin, in accordance with the proposal presented by the Nomination Committee. Carl-Johan Hagman was elected as the Chairman of the Board of Directors. Further the AGM decided that the level of remuneration to the members of the Board of Directors elected by the AGM shall be the following:

SEK 400,000 to the Chairman of the Board of Directors

to the Chairman of the Board of Directors SEK 225,000 to the other members of the Board of Directors elected by the AGM

The decisions entail that the total remuneration to the members of the Board of Directors amounts to SEK 1,525,000.

KPMG was re-elected as Auditor of the company. KPMG has announced that the current authorised Auditor of the company, Jan Malm, will continue as the main responsible Auditor. The AGM also approved that fees paid to the Auditor shall be according to invoice approved by the company.

The AGM decided that no distribution of dividend should be made for the financial year of 2018.

The AGM decided to appoint a new Nomination Committee for the AGM in 2020 in accordance with proposal from the Nomination Committee, which is essentially the same as the proposal from the previous year.

The AGM adopted the Board of Directors' proposal regarding the guidelines of remuneration for senior executives.

Gothenburg, 25 April 2019

CONCORDIA MARITIME AB (publ)

The Board of Directors

CONTACT:

Concordia Maritime

Stena Denmark terminal, 405 19 GÖTEBORG

+46-31-855-000

http://www.concordiamaritime.com

info@concordiamaritime.com

Kim Ullman

CEO

+46-31-855003

+46-704-855003

kim.ullman@concordiamaritime.com

