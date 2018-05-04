Annual General Meeting in Hexagon AB

The AGM re-elected the Directors Ola Rollén, Gun Nilsson, Ulrika Francke, John Brandon, Henrik Henriksson, Hans Vestberg, Sofia Schörling Högberg and Märta Schörling Andreen as ordinary board members. Gun Nilsson was elected Chairman of the Board and Hans Vestberg was elected Vice Chairman of the Board.

Remuneration to the Directors shall be allocated with SEK 1,475,000 to the Chairman, SEK 890,000 to the Vice Chairman and SEK 575,000 to each of the other Directors elected by the AGM and not employed by the company. The Chairman of the Remuneration Committee shall receive SEK 85,000 and a member thereof SEK 60,000, and the Chairman of the Audit Committee SEK 225,000 and a member thereof SEK 175,000. The auditor shall be remunerated according to agreement.

Cash dividend

In accordance with the proposal of the Board of Directors, the AGM resolved to declare a dividend of EUR 0.53 per share. Record day for the dividend was determined to 8 May 2018. Dividend settlements will be handled by Euroclear Sweden AB and the estimated settlement day is 16 May 2018.

Nomination, Remuneration and Audit Committees

The AGM re-elected Mikael Ekdahl (Melker Schörling AB), Jan Andersson (Swedbank Robur fonder), Anders Oscarsson (AMF och AMF Fonder) and Ossian Ekdahl (Första AP-fonden), as members of the Nomination Committee in respect of the AGM 2019. Mikael Ekdahl was appointed Chairman of the Nomination Committee.

At the Statutory Board Meeting following the AGM, Gun Nilsson and Sofia Schörling Högberg were elected as members of the Remuneration Committee for the time period until the next Statutory Meeting. For the same term, Gun Nilsson, Ulrika Francke and Sofia Schörling Högberg were elected members of the Audit Committee.

Guidelines for remuneration to senior executives

The AGM resolved on the adoption of guidelines for remuneration to senior executives principally entailing that the remuneration shall consist of a basic remuneration, a variable remuneration, other benefits and pension and all in all be competitive and in accordance with market practice. The variable remuneration shall be maximized to up to 150 per cent in relation to the basic remuneration, related to the earnings trend which the relevant individual may influence and based on the outcome in relation to individual targets. The variable remuneration shall not qualify for pension. The Board shall annually consider whether a share or share price related incentive program shall be proposed to the AGM.

The notice period shall normally be six months on the part of the employee. In case of notice of termination by the company, the notice period and the period during which severance payment is paid shall, all in all, not exceed 24 months. As a general guideline, pension rights shall be fee based, with an individual pension age, however, not lower than 60 years.

For further information please contact:

Maria Luthström, Investor Relations Manager, Hexagon AB, +46-8-601-26-27, ir@hexagon.com

Kristin Christensen, Chief Marketing Officer, Hexagon AB, +1-404-554-0972, media@hexagon.com

The information was submitted for publication at 19:00 CET on 4 May 2018.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/hexagon/r/annual-general-meeting-in-hexagon-ab,c2512353

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Main/387/2512353/835792.pdf Press Release

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/annual-general-meeting-in-hexagon-ab-300642958.html

SOURCE Hexagon