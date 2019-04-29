Annual General Meeting in Mycronic AB (publ) - Additional Proposals from the Nomination Committee

STOCKHOLM, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- At the time of publication of the AGM notice, 4 April 2019, the work of the Nomination Committee was not fully completed. The Nomination Committee hereby presents additional proposals on the following:

Item 11 - Resolution regarding number of board members and deputy board members.

Item 12 - Determination of fees for the members of the Board of Directors and the auditors.

Item 13 - Election of members of the Board of Directors and Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Item 11: Resolution regarding number of board members and deputy board members

The nomination committee proposes that the Board of Directors for the period running up until the end of the next annual general meeting shall be composed of six members with no deputy members and that one registered accounting firm is elected as auditor.

Item 12: Determination of fees for the members of the Board of Directors and the auditors

The nomination committee proposes that the total remuneration to the Board of Directors shall remain unchanged at the amount SEK 2,430,000 for the period running until the end of the next annual general meeting. The nomination committee proposes that the remuneration to the Chairman of the Board shall remain unchanged at SEK 700,000, and that the remuneration to each of the five other members of the Board shall remain unchanged at SEK 275,000. The nomination committee proposes that the remuneration to the Chairman of the audit committee shall remain unchanged at SEK 100,000. The nomination committee also proposes that the remuneration to each of the other members of the audit committee shall remain unchanged at SEK 50,000. The nomination committee further proposes that the remuneration to the Chairman of the remuneration committee shall remain unchanged at SEK 75,000 and that the remuneration to each of the other members of the remuneration committee shall remain unchanged at SEK 40,000.

The company may permit board members to invoice the remuneration from his or her own company

if current tax legislation allows for invoicing and as long as it can be done cost neutral for Mycronic.

If the board remuneration is being invoiced through a company, the remuneration shall be increased with an amount corresponding to social security costs under law.

The nomination committee also proposes that the auditor's fee for the period running until the end of the next annual general meeting is taken on current account.

Item 13: Election of members of the Board of Directors and Chairman of the Board of Directors

The nomination committee proposes re-election of the Board members Anna Belfrage, Katarina Bonde, Ulla-Britt Fräjdin-Hellqvist, Robert Larsson and Patrik Tigerschiöld, all for the period running up until the end of the next annual general meeting. Patrik Tigerschiöld is proposed to be re-elected as Chairman of the Board. The nomination committee also proposes election of Staffan Dahlström as new member of the board. Per Holmberg has declined re-election.

