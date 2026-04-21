Annual general meeting of AB SKF

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The annual general meeting of Aktiebolaget SKF was held on Tuesday 21 April 2026.

The income statement and balance sheet and the consolidated income statement and consolidated balance sheet were adopted.

A dividend of SEK 7.75 per share to be paid in two instalments was resolved, with the first instalment amount of SEK 4.00 per share with a record date on Thursday 23 April 2026, and the second instalment amount of SEK 3.75 per share with a record date on Thursday 15 October 2026.

The Board members and the President were discharged from liability for their administration of the company for the financial year 2025.

It was determined that the Board of Directors shall consist of twelve members.

It was determined that the Board members elected by the annual general meeting and not employed by the company, for the period up to the closing of the next annual general meeting, receive a fee according to the following:

SEK 3,250,000 to the Chair of the Board of Directors, SEK 1,625,000 to the Vice Chair(s) of the Board of Directors, and SEK 1,060,000 to each of the other Board members,

of which 30 percent shall be converted and consist of a variable Board fee in accordance with the terms for variable Board fee available on https://www.skf.com/group/investors/corporate-governance/general-meetings; SEK 410,000 to the Chair of the Audit and Sustainability Committee, SEK 295,000 to each of the other members of the Audit and Sustainability Committee, SEK 235,000 to each of the Chairs of the other Committees, and SEK 175,000 to each of the other members of the other Committees;

and that a special meeting fee be paid to Board members elected by the annual general meeting and not employed by the company for travel to a physical Board meeting according to the following: EUR 5,000 for intercontinental travel, and EUR 2,000 for continental travel outside of the country of the Board member's residence.

Hans Stråberg, Hock Goh, Geert Follens, Håkan Buskhe, Rickard Gustafson, Beth Ferreira, Therese Friberg, Richard Nilsson, Niko Pakalén and Mats Rahmström were re-elected as Board members. Karen Florschütz and Maximiliane Straub were newly elected.

Hans Stråberg was re-elected as the Chair of the Board of Directors. The Board has appointed Håkan Buskhe and Mats Rahmström as Vice Chair of the Board. The Board has also decided to establish two Board Committees; an Audit and Sustainability Committee and a People Committee.

It was resolved to amend the Articles of Association to adjust the term of office for the appointed auditor through adjustment to § 9.

It was determined that the auditor shall be paid for work performed according to approved invoice.

The registered firm of auditors Deloitte AB was re-appointed as auditor for a period of two years until the close of the annual general meeting 2028.

It was resolved on new guidelines for remuneration to senior executives. The complete guidelines are available on https://www.skf.com/group/investors/corporate-governance/general-meetings.

The Board of Directors' remuneration report was approved.

It was resolved on SKF's Performance Share Programme 2026. The complete programme is available on https://www.skf.com/group/investors/corporate-governance/general-meetings.

Aktiebolaget SKF

(publ)

For further information, please contact:

Press Relations: Carl Bjernstam, +46 31-337 2517; +46 722 201 893; [email protected]

Investor Relations: Sophie Arnius, +46 31-337 8072; +46 705 908 072; [email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skf/r/annual-general-meeting-of-ab-skf,c4337355

The following files are available for download: