Annual General Meeting of New Wave Group AB (publ)

New Wave Group AB held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on 16 May 2023.

- The AGM resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, on a dividend of SEK 6.50 per share, spread over two payment dates, with 19 May 2023 and 21 November 2023 as record dates for entitlement to receive dividend. The first payment will be of SEK 3.26 per share and, since the AGM resolved on a 2:1 split (see below) the second payment will be of SEK 1.62 per share (after split).

- Each Board Member and the CEO were discharged from liability for the fiscal year 2022.

- The AGM resolved on the following fees payable to the Board and the Audit Committee. The fee payable to the Chairman of the Board will be SEK 500,000 and the fee payable to each of the other Board Members, except for the CEO, will be SEK 200,000. The fee payable to the Audit Committee will be SEK 200,000, to be distributed within the Audit Committee. Also, SEK 50,000 is set aside for the Board of Directors to distribute to Board Members for work outside normal Board work, in particular in relation to the digitalization of the Group's business.

- Kinna Bellander, Jonas Eriksson, Torsten Jansson, Ralph Mühlrad, Olof Persson, Ingrid Söderlund and M. Johan Widerberg were re-elected as Board Members. Isabella Jansson was elected as new Board Member.

- Olof Persson was re-elected as Chairman of the Board.

- Ernst & Young AB was re-elected as Auditor.

- The AGM resolved on a 2:1 share split. The amount of shares in the company is increased to 132,687,086 (66,343,543), whereof 39,415,360 (19,707,680) shares of series A and 39,271,726 (46,635,863) shares of series B. The Board was authorized to set the record day for the share split. To enable the split, the company's share limits were increased by amending the Articles of Association.

- The Board of Directors was authorized to resolve, on one or several occasions, to increase the share capital with not more than SEK 12,000,000 by issue of not more than 8,000,000 shares of series B. The authorization includes the right to adopt decisions on deviation from the shareholders' pre-emption rights, however not if the decision on new issue stipulates payment for the shares in cash only. The authorization further includes a right to adopt decisions on new issues in kind or new issues by way of set-off or otherwise on such terms and conditions as referred to in Chapter 13, Section 5, item 6 of the Swedish Companies Act. The reason for deviation from the shareholders' pre-emption rights is that the newly issued shares shall be utilized for financing acquisitions of companies or businesses or part thereof.

- The Board of Directors was authorized to resolve, on one or several occasions, to raise financing according to Chapter 11, Section 11 of the Swedish Companies Act.

Minutes from the AGM including complete resolutions will be available on the company's website www.nwg.se.

Kosta, 16 May 2023

New Wave Group AB (publ)

The Board of Directors

For further information, please contact:

CEO and Group CEO

Torsten Jansson

Phone: +46 (0) 31 712 89 01

Email: [email protected]

Deputy Group CEO

Göran Härstedt

Phone: +46 (0) 703 62 56 11

Email: [email protected]

