Annual General Meeting of New Wave Group AB (publ)

New Wave Group AB held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on 16 May 2024.

- The AGM resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, on a dividend of SEK 3.50 per share, spread over two payment dates, with 20 May 2024 and 2 December 2024 as record dates for entitlement to receive dividend. Each payment will be of SEK 1.75 per share.

- Each Board Member and the CEO were discharged from liability for the fiscal year 2023.

- The AGM resolved on the following fees payable to the Board and the Audit Committee. The fee payable to the Chairman of the Board will be SEK 550,000 and the fee payable to each of the other Board Members, except for the CEO, will be SEK 225,000. The fee payable to the Audit Committee will be SEK 200,000, to be distributed within the Audit Committee. Also, SEK 150,000 is set aside for the Board of Directors to distribute to Board Members for work outside normal Board work, in particular work in relation to the Group's strategy.

- Kinna Bellander, Isabella Jansson, Torsten Jansson, Ralph Mühlrad, Olof Persson and M. Johan Widerberg were re-elected as Board Members. Susanne Given and Kristina Johansson were elected as new Board Members.

- Olof Persson was re-elected as Chairman of the Board.

- Deloitte AB was elected as Auditor.

- The AGM resolved on guidelines for remuneration to senior executives.

- The Board of Directors was authorized to resolve, on one or several occasions, to increase the share capital with not more than SEK 12,000,000 by issue of not more than 8,000,000 shares of series B. The authorization includes the right to adopt decisions on deviation from the shareholders' pre-emption rights, however not if the decision on new issue stipulates payment for the shares in cash only. The authorization further includes a right to adopt decisions on new issues in kind or new issues by way of set-off or otherwise on such terms and conditions as referred to in Chapter 13, Section 5, item 6 of the Swedish Companies Act. The reason for deviation from the shareholders' pre-emption rights is that the newly issued shares shall be utilized for financing acquisitions of companies or businesses or part thereof.

- The Board of Directors was authorized to resolve, on one or several occasions, to raise financing according to Chapter 11, Section 11 of the Swedish Companies Act.

Minutes from the AGM including complete resolutions will be available on the company's website www.nwg.se.

Kosta, 16 May 2024

New Wave Group AB (publ)

The Board of Directors



