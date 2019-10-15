Annual Global Dignity Day To Be Celebrated Around The World On October 16

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 16, 2019, hundreds of thousands of young people around the world will participate in Global Dignity Day, an annual celebration organized by international non-profit Global Dignity.

Workshops, forums, service projects, storytelling, inspirational speakers, musical performances and other activities will help participants tap into the dignity values: self-worth, empathy and compassion. Global Dignity Day events take place in a wide variety of settings, including in schools, youth and community centers, refugee camps and workplaces.

Global Dignity Day, and Global Dignity's year-round work, promote the values of understanding, equality and love. With these values at their core, individuals can go on to create communities that honor and practice peace, inclusion and justice.

John Osborn, Global Dignity Board Chair said: "In today's troubled times — in the face of diminished empathy and equality all across the world — I am convinced that we need to consciously promote dignity more than ever. The time is now for all individuals and societies to recognize the inherent worth of every member of the human family and shape a world where dignity triumphs."

Crown Prince Haakon of Norway, Co-Founder of Global Dignity, said: "Pekka Himanen, John Bryant and I created Global Dignity because we wanted to empower people everywhere to look beyond what divides us and, instead, recognize all that unites us. When we held our very first Global Dignity Day in a small classroom in Switzerland, we never imagined that one day we would reach one million young people each year. Yet that's how transformational the concept of dignity is. By recognizing our own dignity, and the equal worth of every other person, we can solve the greatest challenges we face and truly transform the world."

Global Dignity Day celebrations will take place throughout October in dozens of countries, including Afghanistan, Armenia, Bangladesh, Canada, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, India, Italy, Jordan, Nepal, Niger, The Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Singapore, Spain, Tanzania, Trinidad and Tobago, Tunisia, UAE, Uzbekistan and Yemen.

