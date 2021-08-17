Annual Healthcare Conference to Feature Global Experts, Academics

Dr. David is a best-selling author who developed the concept of emotional agility. She's an influential management thinker who offers unique expertise on cultivating a more agile, healthy, resilient, and happy workplace. Her book, Emotional Agility , was a No. 1 Wall Street Journal bestseller that was translated into 26 languages and profiled throughout national and international media. Her keynote kicks off opening day at 11:15 a.m. EDT Tuesday, September 21.

The closing keynote will be delivered by Dr. Harper at 3 p.m. EDT Wednesday, Sept. 22. She has been an emergency room physician for more than a decade at a variety of institutions, serving as chief resident at Lincoln Hospital in the South Bronx and at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Philadelphia. Her keynote will include her professional experiences with racism and sexism in healthcare and the country at-large, as well as what it is like to grieve and rebuild from trauma by working through the hurt, diagnosis, and recovery process.

"We are incredibly fortunate that Dr. David and Dr. Harper will address Impact Nation to share their personal and professional experiences that will no doubt inspire and educate us on the need for change and meaningful, results-oriented action plans to level the playing field and encourage equity and inclusion," said Dr. Leigh Steiner, a behavioral health solutions consultant at Relias and former commissioner of Mental Health for the State of Illinois.

In a keynote session on September 22, Relias will also release the findings of the fourth edition of its State of Healthcare Training & Staff Development report, which includes survey data from more than 1,250 U.S. healthcare professionals. The report is one of the leading resources addressing industry trends on practice and performance indicators and includes recommendations to improve communications; staff development and training; wellness and selfcare; and diversity, inclusion, and equity. The report includes data on the effectiveness of training and an analysis of investments in these programs.

"In the wake of staggering numbers of deaths, employees have been and continue to experience significant, tangible impact from moral distress, or moral injury," said Trish Richardson, MSN, BSBA, RN, NE-BC, CMSRN, director of post-acute care solutions at Relias. "Staff are losing residents, patients, and colleagues in addition to the fear realized when considering they themselves may become infected with COVID-19. Healthcare organizations are beginning to realize this impact and prioritize the availability of essential tools and resources."





Designed to empower healthcare leaders and educators and elevate the performance of care teams, Impact Nation will offer more than 30 free breakout sessions. Included again this year are specialized tracks with focused topics such as staff retention and diversity and inclusion. The latter will address health equity and how to support marginalized populations. New this year is a one-day workshop with sessions focused on the Relias platform created specifically for Relias clients. This will take place on September 20, prior to the full conference.

Register now for virtual tickets to Impact Nation.

About Relias

For more than 11,000 healthcare organizations and 4.5 million caregivers, Relias continues to help clients deliver better clinical and financial outcomes by reducing variation in care. Our platform employs performance metrics and assessments to reveal specific gaps in skills and addresses them with targeted, personalized and engaging learning. We help healthcare organizations, their people, and those under their care, get better. Better at identifying problems, addressing them with better knowledge and skills, and better outcomes for all. Let us help you get better: Relias.com.

For more information, contact:

Lizzy Adams

[email protected]

SOURCE Relias

Related Links

https://www.relias.com/

