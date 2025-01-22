Annual Heroes for Housing Awards Recognize Maryland Housing Secretary Jake Day and Community Advocates

Celebrating Community Champions and Supporting Efforts to End Homelessness in Howard County

COLUMBIA, Md., Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridges to Housing Stability is proud to announce the return of its highly anticipated annual awards event, "Heroes for Housing," taking place on February 17, 2025, from 6:00 – 9:00 PM at 18th & 21st, located at 10980 Grantchester Way #110, Columbia, MD. This elegant black-and-white business formal event will once again bring together community members, local businesses, and advocates for an evening of recognition, networking, and fundraising in support of ending homelessness in Howard County.

The evening will honor three outstanding recipients for their contributions to housing stability and community well-being:

Advocate for Change Award: Maryland Secretary of Housing & Community Development Jake Day

Secretary Day, a veteran and former Mayor of , has been instrumental in passing substantial housing legislation, including Tenant's Bill of Rights, and advocating for policies that increase access to safe, affordable housing across the state. Children's Champion Award: Tracy Broccolino , President of the Howard County Community Action Council (CAC)

Tracy's leadership has ensured vulnerable children in have access to critical resources. Her tireless support for affordable housing initiatives and dedication to early childhood education make her a true champion for the community's future. Pillar of the Community Award: Sheehy Toyota of Laurel

Under the leadership of General Manager Chris Prender , Sheehy Toyota of Laurel has demonstrated a commitment to uplifting the community through charitable support, including funding local organizations, hosting school supply and toy drives, and building beds for children in need.

Event Highlights:

VIP Networking Hour (6:00 – 7:00 PM ): A limited-capacity opportunity to connect directly with the honorees.

A limited-capacity opportunity to connect directly with the honorees. Awards Presentation (7:00 – 9:00 PM ): Celebrate the accomplishments of our award recipients while enjoying cocktails, hors d'oeuvres, live music, and a silent auction featuring exclusive gift baskets.

Tickets and Sponsorship Opportunities:

VIP Tickets: $125 – Includes access to the VIP Networking Hour and event admission.

– Includes access to the VIP Networking Hour and event admission. General Admission: $100 – Includes entry from 7:00 PM onward.

– Includes entry from onward. Sponsorships: Available at $5,000 , $2,500 , and $1,000 levels, offering premium recognition, event tickets, and a commemorative photo plaque.

Tickets and sponsorship information:

Visit https://bridges-to-housing-stability.networkforgood.com/events/80488-2025-heroes-for-housing or https://bit.ly/h4h2025 to purchase tickets or learn more.

Funds raised through this event will support Bridges to Housing Stability's mission to end homelessness in Howard County. Join us for an inspiring evening to network, celebrate community leaders, and make a meaningful impact.

Contact for Inquiries:

Emily Brandon

Bridges to Housing Stability

410-312-5760 ext. 106

[email protected]

About Bridges to Housing Stability

Bridges to Housing Stability is a nonprofit organization dedicated to preventing and ending homelessness and housing insecurity in Howard County through affordable housing solutions and advocacy.

SOURCE Bridges to Housing Stability, Inc.