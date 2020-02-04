Annual Home Warranty Awards 2020 identifies America's best home warranty companies

The extensive screening process involves a two-stage selection mechanism. The primary parameters to make the credibility cut are the size of the company's national presence, customer base, and tenure. The shortlisted companies then have to show high rates of customer satisfaction & retention, social media engagement, and good digital experience for consumers.

The Selection Team picks three nominees under each Awards' category- Top Rated, Best in Service, Best Regional Company, and Editor's Choice. The winners of the Annual Home Warranty Awards 2020 are:

Top-Rated Company Award - American Home Shield

Best in Service Company Award - The Home Service Club

Editor's Choice Award - 2-10 Home Buyers Warranty

Best Regional Company Award - Landmark Home Warranty

The winners of the 2020 Home Warranty Awards have expressed their gratitude and their determination to keep improving their services.

HomeWarrantyReviews.com extends hearty congratulations to the winners and urges the rest to win customer accolades. The Editor-in-chief of HomeWarrantyReviews.com, Krupesh Bhat said, "We are pleased to observe the growth in customer-centricity and are glad that we have played a role in contributing to the same. The Awards season gives us all a chance to see how far we have come and how much more we can do." He hopes that the next year will bring tougher competition with new entrants.

About HomeWarrantyReviews.com

HomeWarrantyReviews.com established in 2006, is one of the oldest consumer research platforms in the home warranty segment. Having amassed over 75,000 reviews, it is the go-to resource for prospective customers of the home warranty industry. The site allows consumers to make comparisons between top home warranty companies by looking at reviews from fellow users.

The culmination of customer reviews in consonance with the extensive research of our editorial team aims to foster transparency and customer responsiveness within the home warranty industry.

