GRANDVILLE, Mich., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HomeWarrantyReviews.com, America's first exclusive home warranty research platform, is proud to announce our Annual Home Warranty Awards for 2021. These awards are handed out each year to home warranty industry leaders who strive to improve their services over the year.

HomeWarrantyReviews.com conscientiously assesses the contenders to nominate the companies for our various award categories. Our screening process incorporates a variety of factors and a multistage approach to company selection. The most pertinent attributes we look for include- a home warranty company's reviews & ratings, their nationwide presence, customer service satisfaction, and outstanding achievements over the years. These criteria are drawn from one of the founding principles of HomeWarrantyReviews.com: our dedication to valuing the customer experience, and are evaluated using our unique rating system, which primarily focuses on customer satisfaction levels & reviews.

This year, there are three award categories - Top-Rated, Best in Service, and Editors' Choice. The winners of the Annual Home Warranty Awards, 2021 are as follows -

Top-Rated Company Award - American Home Shield

Best in Service Company Award - Total Home Protection

Editors' Choice Award - Select Home Warranty

HomeWarrantyReviews.com congratulates our winners for their exemplary service in light of the past year's adversities. We appreciate the fine balancing act performed by the contenders in meeting customer expectations while safeguarding their health, as well as protecting service contractors. The awards are also meant to encourage other home warranty companies to surpass their existing quality of services.

The winners of the Annual Home Warranty Awards 2021 have conveyed their appreciation and assurance for the continued improvement of their services. For more information, visit www.homewarrantyreviews.com/awards .

About HomeWarrantyReviews.com

HomeWarrantyReviews.com was established in 2006 and is the first exclusive home warranty research platform. Over our 14 years of existence, our website has amassed thousands of reviews, created tools for optimal user experience and detailed features of over 80 home warranty companies. We compile lists of the top leaders in the home warranty industry, making us the ideal resource for prospective home warranty buyers. At our core, HomeWarrantyReviews.com is customer-centric and committed to promoting transparency in the home warranty industry by amplifying the voice of the consumer.

SOURCE HomeWarrantyReviews.com

