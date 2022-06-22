Annual international cybersecurity summit, Cyber Week, is set to welcome cyber leaders top decision makers from across the globe

Tel Aviv-based Cyber Week, one of the top cybersecurity events in the world, is marking a full return to its in-person format with workshops, training sessions and Participation of top CISOs and government decision makers from around the globe.

TEL AVIV, Israel , June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyber Week , the large annual international cybersecurity event, hosted each year in the cyber capital of the world: Tel Aviv, offers a unique gathering of cybersecurity experts, industry leaders, startups, investors, academics, diplomats, and government officials. With thousands of attendees from more than 80 countries, this year's conference offers a thought-provoking exchange of knowledge, methods, and ideas. Events will run for a full week and include over 40 roundtables, panels, workshops, forums, BSides, competitions, and more.

Cybercrime has never been a bigger threat than it is now, with a 600% increase in malicious emails since the beginning of the pandemic and related damage predicted to hit $10.5 trillion annually by 2025. Furthermore, since the outbreak of Russia's war on Ukraine, cyber experts have seen a dramatic and concerning rise in cyber warfare activity, with a sustained and ongoing conflict which still threatens to escalate dramatically and affect the West . It has become increasingly important as a result, to inspire innovation and effective cyber security solutions in the industry. Cyber Week's events span a wide variety of topics dealing with all aspects of the issue, including Regulation & Law, Startup Innovation, Artificial Intelligence, Financial Technologies, Medical / Health and Cyber Defense, and aims to inspire innovation, drive solutions and encourage collaboration.

Cyber Week, which is held jointly by the Blavatnik Interdisciplinary Cyber Research Center (ICRC), The Yuval Ne'eman Workshop for Science, Technology and Security, Tel Aviv University, the Israeli National Cyber Directorate under the Prime Minister's Office, will host some of the world's top decision makers and thought leaders in the Cybersphere. Major Gen (Ret) Prof. Issac Ben Israel is Chairman of the conference.

The Main Plenary event, held from June 28th to June 29th is the largest and most anticipated event of Cyber Week each year, during which some of the most renowned names in the Cyber world will discuss crucial dilemmas and issues facing the public and private sectors of every company, city, and country in the world today.

This year's confirmed speakers include:

Prime Minister of Israel Naftali Bennett

Benjamin Gantz, Israel Minister of Defense

Anne Neuberger, Deputy Assistant to the President & Deputy National Security Advisor for Cyber & Emerging Technologies, White House, USA

Chris Inglis, National Cyber Director of the Executive Office of the US President;

Gaby Portnoy, the Director General of the Israel National Cyber Directorate;

Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Prof. Isaac Ben-Israel, Conference Chairman of Cyber Week and Director of Blavatnik Interdisciplinary Cyber Research Center at the Tel Aviv University;

Jane Horvath, Chief Privacy Officer of Apple, Inc.;

Lindy Cameron, CEO of the National Cyber Security Center;

Tim Brown, CISO of SolarWinds;



Cecilie Fjellhøy, Founder of action:reaction, Netflix-star Tinder Swindler;

Jason Chan; Former VP, Information Security of Netflix; and many more .

Prof Isaac Ben-Israel, Head of ICRC shares similar sentiments: "Cyber is an increasingly vulnerable space that is affecting everyone. Businesses must wise up to the real and growing threat of cyber attacks, and cybersecurity experts must be ready to respond to the escalating demand for cyber security with novel solutions. We must prepare now to be ready for what we know tomorrow will inevitably hold."

Cyber Week is a leading international cybersecurity event that provides the unique opportunity for experts from industry, government and academia to share their knowledge about the challenges and opportunities in the field. Cyber Week is hosted by the Blavatnik Interdisciplinary Cyber Research Center and the Yuval Ne'eman Workshop for Science, Technology and Security, at Tel Aviv University, headed by Major Gen. (Ret.) Prof. Isaac Ben-Israel together with the National Cyber Directorate at the Prime Minister's Office, The Ministry of Economy and Industry and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

