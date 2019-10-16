Annual John C. Maxwell Leadership Conference Coming to San Diego: Live2Lead Locally Hosted by P3 Leadership Solutions

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- P3 Leadership Solutions (https://www.johncmaxwellgroup.com/danwilson) recently announced it would be locally hosting the John C. Maxwell Live2Lead Leadership Conference on Monday, November 11th in a live, all-day event at the QLN Conference Center in Oceanside. Live2Lead is a full-day leadership and personal growth event simulcast from Atlanta and developed by The John Maxwell Company. Every year hundreds of host sites around the globe gather attendees to watch a series of world-famous motivational speakers, as Maxwell and other high-caliber personalities teach relevant and applicable leadership skills. Attendees of the conference can look forward to an experience designed to equip them with new leadership skills, different perspectives, practical tools and key takeaways.

Live2Lead: John C. Maxwell

John C. Maxwell is a #1 New York Times Bestselling author, coach and speaker who has sold more than 30 million books. Maxwell has been identified as the #1 leader in business by the American Management Association® and the world's most influential leadership expert by Business Insider and Inc. magazine. Maxwell has also received the Horatio Alger Award, as well as the Mother Teresa Prize for Global Peace and Leadership from the Luminary Leadership Network. Maxwell's organizations — The John Maxwell Company, The John Maxwell Team, EQUIP and the John Maxwell Leadership Foundation — have trained millions of leaders across the globe via events like this year's Live2Lead Conference.

Live2Lead: Other Noted Speakers

In addition to John C. Maxwell, Live2Lead features a lineup of world-class experts on a wide variety of topics, including:

Rachel Hollis : A #1 New York Times and #1 USA Today Bestselling Author, Rachel is a top business podcaster and one of the most sought-after motivational speakers in the world. She has built a global social media fanbase of millions and is called "the Tony Robbins for women." Her high energy style and empowering talks are aimed at emboldening women everywhere.

A #1 and #1 Today Bestselling Author, Rachel is a top business podcaster and one of the most sought-after motivational speakers in the world. She has built a global social media fanbase of millions and is called "the Tony Robbins for women." Her high energy style and empowering talks are aimed at emboldening women everywhere. Angela Ahrendts : Former Senior Vice President of Apple Retail, Angela integrated Apple's physical and digital business to create a seamless customer journey for over a billion visitors a year. Before Apple, she served at Burberry as Chief Executive Officer for nine years, focusing on culture, values and positive energy that resulted in tripling the business and quadrupling the share price. Angela has been recognized by Forbes, Fortune and the BBC as a Top 100 Global Executive and she serves on the Board of Directors of Ralph Lauren Corp. and Airbnb.

Former Senior Vice President of Apple Retail, Angela integrated Apple's physical and digital business to create a seamless customer journey for over a billion visitors a year. Before Apple, she served at Burberry as Chief Executive Officer for nine years, focusing on culture, values and positive energy that resulted in tripling the business and quadrupling the share price. Angela has been recognized by Forbes, Fortune and the BBC as a Top 100 Global Executive and she serves on the Board of Directors of Ralph Lauren Corp. and Airbnb. Marcus Buckingham : A global researcher and thought leader focused on unlocking strengths, increasing performance and pioneering the future of how people work, Marcus has nearly two decades of experience as a Senior Researcher at Gallup Organization and currently guides the vision of ADP Research Institute as Head of People and Performance Research. He is the founder of the Marcus Buckingham Company.

A global researcher and thought leader focused on unlocking strengths, increasing performance and pioneering the future of how people work, Marcus has nearly two decades of experience as a Senior Researcher at Gallup Organization and currently guides the vision of ADP Research Institute as Head of People and Performance Research. He is the founder of the Marcus Buckingham Company. Chris Hogan : The #1 national bestselling author of "Everyday Millionaire" and "Retire Inspired: It's Not an Age. It's a Financial Number." Chris has served at Ramsey Solutions, spreading a message of hope and financial peace as a financial coach and Ramsey Personality.

Learn more about Live2Lead HERE.

About P3 Leadership Solutions

Retired Army officer and John Maxwell Certified Coach, Dan Wilson, formulated the guiding principles behind P3 Leadership Solutions while serving as a commander deployed in Afghanistan and Iraq. Persistent Positive Perceptions (P3) is a concept that is just as applicable in developing leaders, building teams of excellence, and achieving long term success in life as it is in defeating an insurgency. Dan currently offers workshops, seminars, coaching and keynote speaking services that help aid personal and professional growth goals by applying the Maxwell Method, in addition to his own leadership expertise. "No matter what industry you work in — we're all in the People business." Learn more about P3 Leadership Solutions: www.JohnCMaxwellGroup.com/DanWilson.

Media Contact:

Dan Wilson, Event Host

(760) 421-9210

223582@email4pr.com

SOURCE Live2Lead

Related Links

https://live2leadsd.com/

