Annual Mardi Gras Event Raises Money for Local Charities Combatting Child Homelessness
Dec 17, 2019, 17:00 ET
COVINGTON, Ky., Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mardi Gras for Homeless Children, an annual culinary celebration put on by the Northern Kentucky Restaurant Association, is proud to announce the event will continue for the 29th straight year in 2020. Hosted every year on Fat Tuesday, the occasion has brought in over $1,850,000 directly to three area shelters for homeless children and women: Bethany House Services of Cincinnati, Brighton Center's Homeward Bound and the Welcome House of Northern Kentucky, Inc. in Covington. Together these agencies serve more than 40,000 needy individuals in our community each year.
Per Mardi Gras tradition the event will be held on Fat Tuesday, February 25th, 2020 at the Northern Kentucky Convention. Over 50 local restaurants, breweries and bakeries will be in attendance handing out unlimited tastes of their most popular delicacies. Attendees will also enjoy a Mardi Gras parade and various auctions offering discounted packages, all to help support the local homeless community.
"It is imperative that we come together once again to support this fundraiser," Gordon Snyder, Chairman of Mardi Gras for Homeless Children, said. "We are closing in on the $2 million mark raised for this cause – with your help we can surpass that in the 29th year."
This year's Kick-Off party, hosted by the Hofbrauhaus in Newport, raised a program record of $35,000. Attended by local celebrities Giovani Bernard of the Cincinnati Bengals and Tiffany Potter of Kiss 107, participants voted on the poster design for this year's event; entries were submitted by Commonwealth Hotels' digital marketing team. Hannah Theissen, a graduate of Eastern Kentucky University, won this year's contest. Theissen's design will soon be displayed in hundreds of restaurant locations and various Wyler Automotive Groups around the tri-state to help promote ticket sales and donations.
"The Mardi Gras for Homeless Children event is truly one of those events that makes a difference," Don Paparella, General Manager of Mercedes-Benz of Fort Mitchell, said. "We are grateful to the many area companies and individuals that have supported this over the years, and we are begging everyone to be on board with us as soon as possible for the February 25th celebration. I have never heard anyone regret attending – it's a great time with great food."
Presented by Mercedes Benz of Fort Mitchell and the Wyler Foundation, Mardi Gras for Homeless Children features a conglomerate of local food/drink purveyors furnished by members of the Northern Kentucky Restaurant Association. The Royal Court features Scott Sloan from 700 WLW as King, Sheila Gray from Local 12 as Queen and Giovani Bernard of the Cincinnati Bengals as Grand Marshall. In addition, the event includes live music by Robin Lacy and DeZydeco, as well as a special performance by the Beechwood High School marching band during the parade.
The 29th annual Mardi Gras for Homeless Children is from 6:30 PM to 10:00 PM, with exclusive VIP tickets granting early access at 5:30. Tickets for the event are likely to sell out – make sure to secure yours today and help support those in need while enjoying the area's best culinary treats.
For more information on how you can help call 859-291-NKRA (6572) or visit the website at www.mardigras2020.org.
