Annual meeting co-organized by IFF urges to reform multilateral organiztions to better tackle global challenges

News provided by

The International Finance Forum (IFF)

16 Oct, 2023, 00:41 ET

MARRAKECH, Morocco, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Strengthening the roles of existing multilateral development banks (MDBs) and organisations like the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the World Bank and the United Nations will help the world better tackle global challenges, panelists urge on Tuesday in Morocco of North Africa during a panel discussion at the "2023 Marrakech Annual Meeting" co-organised by the International Finance Forum (IFF).

Continue Reading

Distinguished panelists at the meeting who lead or were former leaders at MDBs including the IMF and the World Bank called for strengthening international cooperation in order to solve global challenges including climate crisis, global inequality and poverty.

Managing Director of the IMF Kristalina Georgieva, who opened the panel discussion, said the world need to come together to solve global challenges, "otherwise we are in trouble".

She emphasized the need to bring the Global North and Global South together in a fast aging world where Africa will be the only continent that will have demographic dividend in the near future.

Masood Ahmed, Advisory Committee member of IFF, President of the Center for Gobal Development (CGD), , called for practical approaches to solve global common challenges while recognizing geopolitical tension.

"We need to start cooperation where we must, including climate crisis and the pandemic." said Ahmed.

Despite the increasing risk of fragmentation, multilateralism still works and is a better way to solve global challenges, said Bo Li, Deputy Managing Director of the IMF.

Li thinks strengthening the existing MDBs is more practical than a complete new design."We risk losing trust if we don't adapt and strengthen," said Li.

Axel Weber, board member of IFF and President of the Center for Financial Studies at Goethe University, thinks international institutions should adapt and change organically to meet global challenges.

Weber suggested that MDBs like the IMF should set up "climate drawing rights" to earmark funds for vulnerable countries to tackle climate crisis. Similarly, he argued that the World Bank should establish "climate capital" to help climate vulnerable countries.

Funding is key in solving global issues. Panelists at the session think strengthening the roles of MDBs will help find the political will to solve funding issues.

"We need global political leaders who are willing to invest and solve climate issues," said Dany Alexander, Vice President for Policy and Strategy at Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB).

Ahmed of CGD thinks that strengthening the MDBs like the IMF is doable. "We haven't reached the tipping point where politicians feel they have to act. Until we come to that point, funding will come in piecemeal."

Weber argued that $120 trillion of global investment will be needed to meet climate goals by 2050, which would require raising funds from mature countries.

Weber thinks crowding in the private sector should not come at a bigger cost for the public sector.

Vera Songwe, board member of IFF, Chair and Founder of the Liquidity and Sustainability Facility, thinks rules on debt framework should be changed for better funding.

She also called for bringing the private sector for funding, which will "change the game".

The panel discussion was coorganized by the IFF, the Bretton Woods Committee, and Center for Global Development and moderated by Martin Wolf, chief economics commentator at the Financial Times.

SOURCE The International Finance Forum (IFF)

Also from this source

IFF en HKMA organiseren inaugurele conferentie op hoog niveau over multilateralisme en globalisering in Hongkong

IFF en HKMA organiseren inaugurele conferentie op hoog niveau over multilateralisme en globalisering in Hongkong

Het International Finance Forum (IFF) heeft op vrijdag samen met de Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) en de Hong Kong Academy of Finance een grote...
IFF e HKMA realizam conferência inaugural de alto nível sobre multilateralismo e globalização em Hong Kong

IFF e HKMA realizam conferência inaugural de alto nível sobre multilateralismo e globalização em Hong Kong

A International Finance Forum (IFF) juntamente com a Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) e a Hong Kong Academy of Finance organizou na sexta-feira...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Trade Show News

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.