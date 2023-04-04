Annual Mining Investment Conference and Exhibition (London, United Kingdom - April 26-27, 2023)

Apr 04, 2023, 05:45 ET
DUBLIN, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "4th Annual Mining Investment" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Now in its' 4th year, Mining Investment London is firmly established as Europe's boutique strategic mining investment & capital raising conference and exhibition.
Besides mining trends and finance approach, we also incorporate the latest technological innovations that transform the industry & we add critical minerals and hydrogen that play a crucial role in the global energy market's transition to a low-carbon economy.
For 2022, we are continuing with a hybrid model to capture wider European and global audience in the new business environment. Our digital event arena will enable you to network with colleagues from all around the globe, hear expert analysis live & on-demand, chat with all participants, attend virtual exhibition and debate the latest opportunities and challenges of the industry simply without encountering any travel restrictions or social distancing measures.
250 senior-level executives are expected, including over 150 investors and 30 mining companies ranging from explorers, and juniors to mid-tier producers and majors for two days of partnering, networking and business matching.
Join the host at an invaluable platform to get access to agenda covering latest industry issues, exhibition floor as well as 1-2-1 meeting matching tool for new partnerships & business opportunities.
Our investors come from private equity, asset & investment management companies, sovereign wealth funds, hedge funds, venture capital, family offices or are HNWIs and private investors.
They travel from all over Europe, Asia, Middle East and North & Latin Americas to look out for latest mining projects and investment opportunities.
KEY THEMES
- Mining Investment Strategies & Trends
- Gold & Precious Metals Developments
- Hydrogen Market Trends & Investment Opportunities
- Junior Miners, New Exploration Projects & Discoveries
- Base Metals
- Resources Security & Sustainability
- Commodity Trends in Europe
- M&A, Capital Raising & Financing Environment
- Battery Metals & Electric Vehicles
- Bulk Metals
- Critical Minerals Demand & Supply Analysis
- Mining Technology Advancements
- Emerging Markets Outlook
- Risk, Government Regulations & Policy Developments
- IoT, Blockchain & Future of Mining
WHAT TO EXPECT?
TOP SPEAKERS
- Our industry leaders provide new perspectives, share cutting edge content and insights to understand the fast-changing global investment landscape.
EXHIBITION
- Talk to miners & evaluate their resources projects and discover the very latest in technology and solution innovations to mining industry.
NETWORKING
- From speed networking, lunches, 1-2-1 meetings to drinks reception across 2 days you're assured to make the right connections.
Speakers
SAKHILA MONA MIRZA
Executive Board Director & General Counsel
London Bullion Market Association
United Kingdom
DR DIEUDONNE-LOUIS TAMBWE
Deputy Technical Director
CTCPM, Ministry of Mines
Democratic Republic of Congo
JENS BRUNKE
Head of Mergers & Acquisitions
Veragold Mining
Germany
CHINGIZ MAKESHOV
CEO
Central Asia Capital Investment Company
Kyrgyzstan
DR BASSEM NASSOUHY
Environmental Consultant
Fujairah Natural Resources
United Arab Emirates
ALAIN CORBANI
Head of Commodities
Finance SA
France
THAO DH NGO
Group Executive Chairman
First IndoChina Group
Vietnam
DR CAROLE NAKLE
CEO
Crystol Energy
United Kingdom
MICHAEL PAN
CEO
China Ventures
United Kingdom
PATRICK LOWRY
CEO & Managing Partner
Iconic Holding
Germany
ANA LUCIA LIND
CEO
Swiss Financial Engineering AG (SFE AG)
Switzerland
ROBERT MANTSE
Vice Chairman
M2 Capital Partners International
United Kingdom
SHWETA SAXENA
Chief Product Officer
MachineMax
United Kingdom
DR ALIREZA ELSAMIAN
CSO
ESS (Engineering Software Steyr GmbH)
Austria
RONALD DE HAAS
Sales Director
MODEC International
Belgium
JULIAN SMALLSHAW
Head of Education and Standards
The Institute of Quarrying
United Kingdom
EMMANUEL LATHAM
Pricing Analyst
S&P Global Platts
United Kingdom
RAMA AYMAN
CEO
MMG Capital
United Kingdom
DR HAGEN GUNTHER JUNG
Geochemist
Ex-NUKEM Technologies Engineering Services GmbH
Germany
RHONNA O'CONNELL
Head of Market Analysis, EMEA & Asia Region
INTL FCStone
United Kingdom
JOHN BUTLER
CEO
Lend & Borrow Trust
United Kingdom
GABRIEL ESCALONA LOBO
Chief Marketing Officer
Vaultoro.com
Germany
FLORENT VIMES
Founder
The Energy and Natural Resources Investment Group
United Kingdom
DAVID POOLE
CTO and Co-Founder
Starcore Nuclear
Canada
For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rm1vdq
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article