Annual Portland Cinco de Mayo Fiesta Returns for 34th Year

PORTLAND, Ore., April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Portland Guadalajara Sister City Association (PGSCA) presents the 34th annual Portland Cinco de Mayo Fiesta, May 4th, 5th, and 6th, 2018 at Tom McCall Waterfront Park in downtown Portland, Oregon. The Fiesta is the largest multicultural festival in the state of Oregon. This bilingual event will be open between 11 a.m. and 11 p.m., with special attractions and featured performances daily.
For event details visit: http://www.cincodemayo.org/
Fiesta admission includes quality entertainment that ranges from the internationally-acclaimed Mariachi Ciudad de Guadalajara, direct from the city of Guadalajara, to Oregon's very own Ballet Folklórico México en La Piel. The festival grounds will feature authentic Jalisco cuisine and other regional specialties. Dozens of vendors will be serving delicious food, snacks and desserts.
Peruse authentic, unique crafts in the Artisan Village! While exploring handcrafted artwork in the open-air market, take advantage of opportunities to meet with the artisans who have traveled all the way from Guadalajara, Mexico.
The popular Plaza de Niños has been expanded and will provide families with fun cultural crafts, games, activities, and free face painting. New this year, Oregon's International Reptile Rescue exhibit will bring a tent full of hands-on education with a variety of critters, focusing on those from Mexico -- iguanas, tortoises, tarantulas, and even a gila monster.
Other highlights include:
- Carnival rides and games
- Headlining musicians Tiranos Del Norte and Jesus Navarro y Su Banda Arkangel R 15
- Rip City Boxing matches
- Premier Tequila Tasting Experience
- Naturalization Ceremony where new U.S. citizens take their oath of allegiance
- Lotería/Bingo game booth with great prizes to win!
Admission is $10 for adults and kids 13 and over; $7 for kids 6-12, and $7 for seniors over 62. Kids 6 and under enter free.
To learn more, visit CincoDeMayo.org.
About PGSCA
PGSCA is a non-profit organization dedicated to creating and strengthening partnerships and fostering goodwill between the City of Portland, Oregon and the City of Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico since 1983. For more information visit pgsca.com.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/annual-portland-cinco-de-mayo-fiesta-returns-for-34th-year-300628322.html
SOURCE Portland Guadalajara Sister City Association
Share this article