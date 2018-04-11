Annual Portland Cinco de Mayo Fiesta Returns for 34th Year

Fiesta admission includes quality entertainment that ranges from the internationally-acclaimed Mariachi Ciudad de Guadalajara, direct from the city of Guadalajara, to Oregon's very own Ballet Folklórico México en La Piel. The festival grounds will feature authentic Jalisco cuisine and other regional specialties. Dozens of vendors will be serving delicious food, snacks and desserts.

Peruse authentic, unique crafts in the Artisan Village! While exploring handcrafted artwork in the open-air market, take advantage of opportunities to meet with the artisans who have traveled all the way from Guadalajara, Mexico.

The popular Plaza de Niños has been expanded and will provide families with fun cultural crafts, games, activities, and free face painting. New this year, Oregon's International Reptile Rescue exhibit will bring a tent full of hands-on education with a variety of critters, focusing on those from Mexico -- iguanas, tortoises, tarantulas, and even a gila monster.

Other highlights include:

Carnival rides and games

Headlining musicians Tiranos Del Norte and Jesus Navarro y Su Banda Arkangel R 15

and Rip City Boxing matches

Premier Tequila Tasting Experience

Naturalization Ceremony where new U.S. citizens take their oath of allegiance

Lotería/Bingo game booth with great prizes to win!

Admission is $10 for adults and kids 13 and over; $7 for kids 6-12, and $7 for seniors over 62. Kids 6 and under enter free.

To learn more, visit CincoDeMayo.org.

About PGSCA

PGSCA is a non-profit organization dedicated to creating and strengthening partnerships and fostering goodwill between the City of Portland, Oregon and the City of Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico since 1983. For more information visit pgsca.com.

