Annual Randstad RiseSmart predictor says Kansas City will win the Big Game based on lower unemployment rate
Jan 28, 2021, 09:00 ET
SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The current unemployment rate in Kansas City indicates that the Chiefs will likely win this year's National Football League Championship, according to Randstad RiseSmart, leading global outplacement and talent mobility provider. Based on the company's Big Game Predictor, the football team located in the city with a lower unemployment rate has a greater probability of taking home the Lombardi Trophy.
This is the 11th consecutive year that RiseSmart has issued its Big Game Predictor, which is based on unemployment data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). The latest data shows that Kansas City has a 4.6 percent unemployment rate, while Tampa is at 5.7 percent, giving the defending champions a slight edge in RiseSmart's Big Game Predictor.
"The Big Game will have a different look and feel this year amidst a crisis that has impacted Americans in so many ways. And yet the game also represents a first step toward a return to normalcy in a new year of anticipated economic recovery," said Karin Bootsma, vice president of marketing at Randstad RiseSmart. "The economic well-being of a city hinges on its ability to keep residents employed, which has a direct impact on the region's politics, finances, and historically, even the success of its sports teams. While this year's Big Game Predictor finds that Kansas City has the edge to repeat as NFL Champions, the excitement and economic boost Tampa will receive as the first city to host the Big Game at its home stadium will undoubtedly help its prospects on and off the field."
The Big Game Predictor boasts a 72.5 percent accuracy rate over the past 40 championship games dating back to 1981. This past year, with the economic downturn incited by the COVID-19 pandemic, every city and state continues to experience unprecedented unemployment as businesses have had to make tough decisions regarding their workforce. Currently, the national unemployment rate sits at 6.7 percent, nearly double the 3.5 percent unemployment rate at this time last year.
A look at predicting the Big Game this year:
The team located in the city with the lowest unemployment rate has won 29 of the past 40 Big Games.
|
Big Game
|
Winner
|
Jobless Rate (%)
|
Loser
|
Jobless Rate (%)
|
Correct
|
1981
|
Oakland
|
5.6
|
Philadelphia
|
6.8
|
Y
|
1982
|
San Francisco
|
6.1
|
Cincinnati
|
8.7
|
Y
|
1983
|
Washington
|
5.8
|
Miami
|
10.1
|
Y
|
1984
|
L.A. Raiders
|
9.7
|
Washington
|
5.2
|
N
|
1985
|
San Francisco
|
5.3
|
Miami
|
7.8
|
Y
|
1986
|
Chicago
|
8.3
|
New England
|
3.4
|
N
|
1987
|
N.Y. Giants
|
5.5
|
Denver
|
6.6
|
N
|
1988
|
Washington
|
3.2
|
Denver
|
7.2
|
Y
|
1989
|
San Francisco
|
3.6
|
Cincinnati
|
5.1
|
Y
|
1990
|
San Francisco
|
3.3
|
Denver
|
5.4
|
Y
|
1991
|
New York
|
5.5
|
Buffalo
|
5.3
|
N
|
1992
|
Washington
|
4.6
|
Buffalo
|
7.2
|
Y
|
1993
|
Dallas
|
6.9
|
Buffalo
|
7.5
|
Y
|
1994
|
Dallas
|
6.1
|
Buffalo
|
6.8
|
Y
|
1995
|
San Francisco
|
5.9
|
San Diego
|
7.1
|
Y
|
1996
|
Dallas
|
4.8
|
Pittsburgh
|
6.0
|
Y
|
1997
|
Green Bay
|
3.4
|
New England
|
4.1
|
Y
|
1998
|
Denver
|
2.9
|
Green Bay
|
3.3
|
Y
|
1999
|
Denver
|
2.9
|
Atlanta
|
3.3
|
Y
|
2000
|
St. Louis
|
3.5
|
Tennessee
|
2.9
|
N
|
2001
|
Baltimore
|
3.8
|
New York
|
4.4
|
Y
|
2002
|
New England
|
3.6
|
St. Louis
|
4.6
|
Y
|
2003
|
Tampa Bay
|
5.6
|
Oakland
|
6.2
|
Y
|
2004
|
New England
|
5.7
|
Carolina
|
6.3
|
Y
|
2005
|
New England
|
5.0
|
Philadelphia
|
5.1
|
Y
|
2006
|
Pittsburgh
|
5.2
|
Seattle
|
5.0
|
N
|
2007
|
Indianapolis
|
4.4
|
Chicago
|
4.5
|
Y
|
2008
|
New York
|
4.4
|
New England
|
4.1
|
N
|
2009
|
Pittsburgh
|
5.1
|
Arizona
|
5.3
|
Y
|
2010
|
New Orleans
|
6.5
|
Indianapolis
|
8.7
|
Y
|
2011
|
Green Bay
|
7.7
|
Pittsburgh
|
8
|
Y
|
2012
|
New York
|
8.5
|
New England
|
6.6
|
N
|
2013
|
Baltimore
|
7.2
|
San Francisco
|
8.1
|
Y
|
2014
|
Seattle
|
5.9
|
Denver
|
6.7
|
Y
|
2015
|
New England
|
5.4
|
Seattle
|
5.3
|
N
|
2016
|
Denver
|
3.9
|
Carolina
|
5.4
|
Y
|
2017
|
New England
|
2.4
|
Atlanta
|
4.8
|
Y
|
2018
|
New England
|
3.0
|
Philadelphia
|
4.4
|
N
|
2019
|
New England
|
2.4
|
Los Angeles
|
4.2
|
Y
|
2020
|
San Francisco
|
2.3
|
Kansas City
|
2.8
|
N
|
2021
|
Kansas City
|
4.6
|
Tampa Bay
|
5.7
About Randstad RiseSmart
Randstad RiseSmart is the fastest-growing career transition and talent mobility provider, and an operating company of Randstad N.V., a global provider of flexible work and human resources services that helps more than two million candidates find meaningful work every year. Our outplacement, career development, redeployment and contemporary tech & touch solutions strengthen employer brands, improve retention and re-engage talent. Employers hire us because we deliver superior outcomes through expert coaching, professional branding, contemporary resources and on-demand analytics. Today, we are a trusted human partner of successful companies in more than 40 industries and deliver services in over 100 countries and 40 languages. Our passion and dedication to innovation, responsiveness and results have earned us extensive recognition and awards from organizations such as Bersin by Deloitte, Gartner Inc., the Brandon Hall Group, and Fortune magazine. For more information, visit www.randstadrisesmart.com.
SOURCE Randstad RiseSmart