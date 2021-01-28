Annual Randstad RiseSmart predictor says Kansas City will win the Big Game based on lower unemployment rate

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The current unemployment rate in Kansas City indicates that the Chiefs will likely win this year's National Football League Championship, according to Randstad RiseSmart, leading global outplacement and talent mobility provider. Based on the company's Big Game Predictor, the football team located in the city with a lower unemployment rate has a greater probability of taking home the Lombardi Trophy.

This is the 11th consecutive year that RiseSmart has issued its Big Game Predictor, which is based on unemployment data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). The latest data shows that Kansas City has a 4.6 percent unemployment rate, while Tampa is at 5.7 percent, giving the defending champions a slight edge in RiseSmart's Big Game Predictor.

"The Big Game will have a different look and feel this year amidst a crisis that has impacted Americans in so many ways. And yet the game also represents a first step toward a return to normalcy in a new year of anticipated economic recovery," said Karin Bootsma, vice president of marketing at Randstad RiseSmart. "The economic well-being of a city hinges on its ability to keep residents employed, which has a direct impact on the region's politics, finances, and historically, even the success of its sports teams. While this year's Big Game Predictor finds that Kansas City has the edge to repeat as NFL Champions, the excitement and economic boost Tampa will receive as the first city to host the Big Game at its home stadium will undoubtedly help its prospects on and off the field."

The Big Game Predictor boasts a 72.5 percent accuracy rate over the past 40 championship games dating back to 1981. This past year, with the economic downturn incited by the COVID-19 pandemic, every city and state continues to experience unprecedented unemployment as businesses have had to make tough decisions regarding their workforce. Currently, the national unemployment rate sits at 6.7 percent, nearly double the 3.5 percent unemployment rate at this time last year.

A look at predicting the Big Game this year:

The team located in the city with the lowest unemployment rate has won 29 of the past 40 Big Games.

Big Game Winner Jobless Rate (%) Loser Jobless Rate (%) Correct 1981 Oakland 5.6 Philadelphia 6.8 Y 1982 San Francisco 6.1 Cincinnati 8.7 Y 1983 Washington 5.8 Miami 10.1 Y 1984 L.A. Raiders 9.7 Washington 5.2 N 1985 San Francisco 5.3 Miami 7.8 Y 1986 Chicago 8.3 New England 3.4 N 1987 N.Y. Giants 5.5 Denver 6.6 N 1988 Washington 3.2 Denver 7.2 Y 1989 San Francisco 3.6 Cincinnati 5.1 Y 1990 San Francisco 3.3 Denver 5.4 Y 1991 New York 5.5 Buffalo 5.3 N 1992 Washington 4.6 Buffalo 7.2 Y 1993 Dallas 6.9 Buffalo 7.5 Y 1994 Dallas 6.1 Buffalo 6.8 Y 1995 San Francisco 5.9 San Diego 7.1 Y 1996 Dallas 4.8 Pittsburgh 6.0 Y 1997 Green Bay 3.4 New England 4.1 Y 1998 Denver 2.9 Green Bay 3.3 Y 1999 Denver 2.9 Atlanta 3.3 Y 2000 St. Louis 3.5 Tennessee 2.9 N 2001 Baltimore 3.8 New York 4.4 Y 2002 New England 3.6 St. Louis 4.6 Y 2003 Tampa Bay 5.6 Oakland 6.2 Y 2004 New England 5.7 Carolina 6.3 Y 2005 New England 5.0 Philadelphia 5.1 Y 2006 Pittsburgh 5.2 Seattle 5.0 N 2007 Indianapolis 4.4 Chicago 4.5 Y 2008 New York 4.4 New England 4.1 N 2009 Pittsburgh 5.1 Arizona 5.3 Y 2010 New Orleans 6.5 Indianapolis 8.7 Y 2011 Green Bay 7.7 Pittsburgh 8 Y 2012 New York 8.5 New England 6.6 N 2013 Baltimore 7.2 San Francisco 8.1 Y 2014 Seattle 5.9 Denver 6.7 Y 2015 New England 5.4 Seattle 5.3 N 2016 Denver 3.9 Carolina 5.4 Y 2017 New England 2.4 Atlanta 4.8 Y 2018 New England 3.0 Philadelphia 4.4 N 2019 New England 2.4 Los Angeles 4.2 Y 2020 San Francisco 2.3 Kansas City 2.8 N 2021 Kansas City 4.6 Tampa Bay 5.7



