ANNUAL REPORT AND SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2023 NEW WAVE GROUP AB

News provided by

New Wave Group

Apr 17, 2024, 04:01 ET

New Wave Group AB today published the Annual Report and Sustainability Report for 2023 on www.nwg.se.

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The printed version of the Annual Report and Sustainability Report can be ordered by email [email protected].

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

CEO 
Torsten Jansson
Phone: +46 (0) 31–712 89 01
E-mail: [email protected]

CFO 
Lars Jönsson
Phone: +46 (0) 31–712 89 12
E-mail: [email protected]

This information is information that New Wave Group AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons detailed above, at 9:30 a.m. CET on 17 April 2024.

If you want to sign up for, or unregister from, future messages from New Wave Group, please send an email to [email protected].

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/new-wave-group/r/annual-report-and-sustainability-report-2023-new-wave-group-ab,c3962753

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/932/3962753/97d1462c77072f13.pdf

Pressmeddelande ÅRSREDOVISNING OCH HÅLLBARHETSREDOVISNING 2023 - ENG

SOURCE New Wave Group

Also from this source

Notice Annual General Meeting of New Wave Group AB (publ)

The previously published notice contained erroneous information regarding the first dividend payment date. The notice below is updated with correct...

Notice Annual General Meeting of New Wave Group AB (publ)

The shareholders in New Wave Group AB (publ) are hereby notified of the Annual General Meeting Date and time: Thursday 16 May 2024 at 13:00 (CET)...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

General Manufacturing

Image1

General Manufacturing

Image1

Mining & Metals

News Releases in Similar Topics