Annual Report Finds Omaha, NE., Riverside, CA. and Bakersfield, CA. are the Worst Driving Cities in the Nation

SEATTLE, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- QuoteWizard® , a LendingTree company, and one of the nation's leading online insurance marketplaces, today released a report on the 70 best and worst driving cities in the nation.

QuoteWizard sets out each year to see which cities have the worst drivers in America. We analyzed data from two million car insurance quotes from drivers in the top 70 cities in the country. We evaluated cities on four factors to determine overall driver quality and took a composite ranking of overall incidents. These incidents include:

Accidents

Speeding Tickets

DUIs

Citations (running a red light, using a cellphone while driving, etc.)

Cities rated among the worst were those with the highest rate of incidents, and the best driving cities had the lowest rate of incidents.

To view the full report, visit:

https://quotewizard.com/news/posts/the-best-and-worst-drivers-by-city

Worst Driving Cities

Omaha Riverside Bakersfield Columbus Richmond Fresno Sacramento Salt Lake City Austin Baltimore Virginia Beach Boise Denver San Diego Phoenix Madison Houston Las Vegas Minneapolis Dayton Colorado Springs Cleveland Indianapolis Providence Tucson Portland Greenville Kansas City Milwaukee . El Paso Tampa Miami San Francisco Bay Area . Albany Philadelphia

Best Driving Cities

Birmingham St. Louis Little Rock New Orleans Memphis Louisville Detroit Atlanta Baton Rouge Grand Rapids Charleston Honolulu Boston Nashville Greensboro Knoxville Pittsburgh Allentown Jacksonville Charlotte Buffalo Durham Dallas Hartford Rochester Orlando Lexington Oklahoma City New York Tulsa Seattle Chicago San Antonio Wichita Los Angeles

