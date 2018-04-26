Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2017 of China Southern Airlines Company Limited Now Available

A hard copy of the Company's complete audited annual report will be provided to any shareholder, free of charge, upon written request addressed to Company Secretary Office, China Southern Airlines Company Limited, at 278 Jichang Road, Guangzhou 510405 Guangdong Province, the Peoples Republic of China.

General Information

During 2017, the Group recorded an operating revenue of RMB127,806 million, the Group recorded a net profit attributable to equity shareholders of the Company of RMB5,961 million. Earnings per share was RMB 0.60. The board of the Company recommended the payment of a final dividend of RMB0.1 (inclusive of applicable tax) per share.

Looking forward to 2018, the Chairman of the Group, Mr. Wang Chang Shun said, "The global economy revival trend has been established gradually. China will improve its competitiveness via economic structural reforms, and new growth kinesics will continue to strengthen. With the implementation of the "the Belt and Road Initiatives", coordinated development for the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region and the establishment of Yangtze River economic zone, as well as development of strategic areas like Xiong'an New Zone and Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Bay Area, China's domestic aviation infrastructures will be improved gradually. In addition, the further manifestation of benefits from reforms of state-owned enterprises and in-depth integration of "Internet+" with aviation transports will bring a strong momentum for the development of China's civil aviation. China's domestic aviation industry will maintain a relatively rapid development pace in a certain period. Meanwhile, we are also facing pickup of fuel price, speedup of high-speed rail, possible interest rate hikes and many other challenges. Facing opportunities and challenges, the Group will resolutely create "Sunshine CSA", persist in seeking progress while working to keep performance stable, continue to advance the implementation of various strategies, and strengthen the safeguards of personnel, mechanism, technology and many other aspects. Furthermore, it will also, through quality, efficiency and momentum reforms, strive to provide first-class safety quality, maintain first-class profitability, build up first-class brand images and start a new journey to construct the world first-class airlines.

About China Southern Airlines Company Limited

Listed on Hong Kong Stock Exchange, New York Stock Exchange and Shanghai Stock Exchange (respective stock code: 1055.HK, ZNH.N, 600029.SH) with headquarters based in Guangzhou, China Southern Airlines' company logo can be seen around the globe with a brilliant red kapok delicately adoring a blue vertical tail fin. The general strategic goal of the Group is to establish itself into influential international airlines with an extensive network; to form a developed route network covering China, and the rest of Asia, and effectively connecting Europe, America, Australasia and Africa. Through close cooperation with members from the SKYTEAM, the Group connected 1,062 destinations in 177 countries and regions. For further information, please visit the Company website: http://www.csair.com. Contact Email of Investor Relations: ir@csair.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "if," "will," "expect," and similar statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's expectations as of the date of this press release. You should not rely upon these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

