Annual Results Announced By National Retail Properties, Inc.

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE: NNN), a real estate investment trust, today announced operating results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020. Highlights include:

Operating Results:

Revenues and net earnings, FFO, Core FFO and AFFO available to common stockholders and diluted per share amounts:



Quarter Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019

(in thousands, except per share data) Revenues $ 163,284



$ 173,376



$ 660,681



$ 670,487

















Net earnings available to common stockholders $ 56,802 (1)

$ 58,534



$ 210,859 (1)

$ 258,183

Net earnings per common share $ 0.33 (1)

$ 0.34



$ 1.22 (1)

$ 1.56

















FFO available to common stockholders $ 107,565



$ 110,445



$ 428,236



$ 446,661

FFO per common share $ 0.62



$ 0.65



$ 2.49



$ 2.71

















Core FFO available to common stockholders $ 109,331



$ 120,301



$ 446,681



$ 455,186

Core FFO per common share $ 0.63



$ 0.70



$ 2.59



$ 2.76

















AFFO available to common stockholders $ 119,764 (2)

$ 122,205



$ 431,444 (2)

$ 462,325

AFFO per common share $ 0.69 (2)

$ 0.71



$ 2.51 (2)

$ 2.80

(1) Includes the write-off of $7,034 (or $0.04 per share) and $21,792 (or $0.13 per share) of receivables due to reclassifying certain tenants as cash basis for accounting purposes during the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, respectively. (2) Amounts include the net straight-line accrued rent impact of the rent deferrals (repayments) from the COVID-19 rent deferral lease amendments of ($2,507) and $30,474 for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, respectively. Absent such, AFFO per common share results would have been $0.68 and $2.68 for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, respectively.

2020 Highlights:

As of January 31, 2021 , NNN had collected approximately 89.7% of rent originally due for the year ended December 31, 2020

, NNN had collected approximately 89.7% of rent originally due for the year ended Dividend yield of 5.1% at December 31, 2020

Annual dividend per common share increased 2.0% to $2.07 marking the 31st consecutive year of annual dividend increases - the third longest record of consecutive annual dividend increases of all public REITs and 99% of all public companies

marking the 31st consecutive year of annual dividend increases - the third longest record of consecutive annual dividend increases of all public REITs and 99% of all public companies Maintained high occupancy levels at 98.5%, with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years, at December 31, 2020 as compared to 98.4% at September 30, 2020 , and 99.0% at December 31, 2019 .

as compared to 98.4% at , and 99.0% at . $180.0 million in property investments, including the acquisition of 63 properties with aggregate gross leasable area of approximately 449,000 square feet at an initial cash yield of 6.5%

in property investments, including the acquisition of 63 properties with aggregate gross leasable area of approximately 449,000 square feet at an initial cash yield of 6.5% Sold 38 properties for $54.5 million , producing $16.2 million of gains on sale, at a cap rate of 6.1%

, producing of gains on sale, at a cap rate of 6.1% Raised $124.3 million in net proceeds from issuance of 3,257,660 common shares

in net proceeds from issuance of 3,257,660 common shares Raised $395.1 million in net proceeds from the issuance of 2.500% senior unsecured notes due 2030

in net proceeds from the issuance of 2.500% senior unsecured notes due 2030 Raised $290.5 million in net proceeds from the issuance of 3.100% senior unsecured notes due 2050

in net proceeds from the issuance of 3.100% senior unsecured notes due 2050 Redeemed $325 million principal amount of 3.800% senior unsecured notes due 2022

principal amount of 3.800% senior unsecured notes due 2022 Ended the year with $267.2 million of cash and no amounts drawn on the $900 million bank credit facility

of cash and no amounts drawn on the bank credit facility 99.7% of properties are unencumbered with secured mortgage debt

Total average annual shareholder return of 12% over the past 25 years exceeds industry and general equity averages

Selected Highlights for the quarter ended December 31, 2020:

As of January 31, 2021 , NNN had collected approximately 95.7% of rent originally due for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 , and approximately 95.0% of rent originally due in January 2021

, NNN had collected approximately 95.7% of rent originally due for the quarter ended , and approximately 95.0% of rent originally due in $102.0 million in property investments, including the acquisition of 42 properties with an aggregate gross leasable area of approximately 150,000 square feet at an initial cash yield of 6.2%

in property investments, including the acquisition of 42 properties with an aggregate gross leasable area of approximately 150,000 square feet at an initial cash yield of 6.2% Sold 13 properties with net proceeds of $12.0 million , producing $2.6 million of gains on sales at a cap rate of 7.2%

, producing of gains on sales at a cap rate of 7.2% Raised $60.1 million in net proceeds from the issuance of 1,501,322 common shares

During the year ended December 31, 2020, NNN entered into rent deferral lease amendments with certain tenants for an aggregate $50,719,000 and $1,410,000 of rent originally due for the year ending December 31, 2020 and 2021, respectively. The rent deferral lease amendments required the deferred rents to be repaid at a later time during the lease term. Approximately $3,259,000 of the deferred rent was repaid in 2020. Deferred rents of $36,794,000, $10,944,000, and $1,132,000 are due to be repaid during the years ended December 31, 2021, 2022 and 2023, respectively.

The company announced 2021 Core FFO guidance of $2.55 to $2.62 per share and estimated 2021 AFFO to be $2.77 to $2.84 per share. The Core FFO guidance equates to net earnings of $1.42 to $1.49 per share, plus $1.13 per share of expected real estate depreciation and amortization and excludes any gains from the sale of real estate, and any charges for impairments. The guidance is based on current plans and assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties more fully described in this press release and the company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Jay Whitehurst, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "National Retail Properties posted solid fourth quarter results, with continued high occupancy, strong rent collections and renewed acquisition volume, all bolstered by a fortress-like balance sheet. The value of our consistent, long-term focus was never more apparent than in 2020, as our team of experienced associates addressed the challenges and opportunities of the COVID-19 pandemic and related economic turmoil. This long-term approach to all aspects of our business and our culture positions us well to continue creating shareholder value in the years ahead."

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned 3,143 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.5 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years. For more information on the company, visit www.nnnreit.com.

Management will hold a conference call on February 11, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. ET to review these results. The call can be accessed on the National Retail Properties web site live at http://www.nnnreit.com . For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available on the company's web site. In addition, a summary of any earnings guidance given on the call will be posted to the company's web site.

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical are "forward-looking" statements. These statements generally are characterized by the use of terms such as "believe," "expect," "intend," "may," "estimated," or other similar words or expressions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, which may cause the company's actual future results to differ materially from expected results. These risks include, among others, the potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the company's business operations, financial results and financial position and on the world economy, general economic conditions, local real estate conditions, changes in interest rates, increases in operating costs, the preferences and financial condition of the company's tenants, the availability of capital and risks related to the company's status as a REIT. Additional information concerning these and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is contained from time to time in the company's Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission") filings, including, but not limited to, the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K. Copies of each filing may be obtained from the company or the Commission. Such forward-looking statements should be regarded solely as reflections of the company's current operating plans and estimates. Actual operating results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in this press release. National Retail Properties, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date these statements were made.

Funds From Operations, commonly referred to as FFO, is a relative non-GAAP financial measure of operating performance of an equity REIT in order to recognize that income-producing real estate historically has not depreciated on the basis determined under GAAP. FFO is defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT") and is used by the company as follows: net earnings (computed in accordance with GAAP) plus depreciation and amortization of assets unique to the real estate industry, excluding gains (or including losses), any applicable taxes and noncontrolling interests on the disposition of certain assets, the company's share of these items from the company's unconsolidated partnerships and any impairment charges on a depreciable real estate asset.

FFO is generally considered by industry analysts to be the most appropriate measure of performance of real estate companies. FFO does not necessarily represent cash provided by operating activities in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to net earnings as an indication of the company's performance or to cash flow as a measure of liquidity or ability to make distributions. Management considers FFO an appropriate measure of performance of an equity REIT because it primarily excludes the assumption that the value of the real estate assets diminishes predictably over time, and because industry analysts have accepted it as a performance measure. The company's computation of FFO may differ from the methodology for calculating FFO used by other equity REITs, and therefore, may not be comparable to such other REITs. A reconciliation of net earnings (computed in accordance with GAAP) to FFO, as defined by NAREIT, is included in the financial information accompanying this release.

Core Funds From Operations ("Core FFO") is a non-GAAP measure of operating performance that adjusts FFO to eliminate the impact of certain GAAP income and expense amounts that the company believes are infrequent and unusual in nature and/or not related to its core real estate operations. Exclusion of these items from similar FFO-type metrics is common within the REIT industry, and management believes that presentation of Core FFO provides investors with a potential metric to assist in their evaluation of the company's operating performance across multiple periods and in comparison to the operating performance of its peers because it removes the effect of unusual items that are not expected to impact the company's operating performance on an ongoing basis. Core FFO is used by management in evaluating the performance of the company's core business operations and is a factor in determining management compensation. Items included in calculating FFO that may be excluded in calculating Core FFO may include items like transaction related gains, income or expense, impairments on land or commercial mortgage residual interests, preferred stock redemption costs or other non-core amounts as they occur. The company's computation of Core FFO may differ from the methodology for calculating Core FFO used by other equity REITs, and therefore, may not be comparable to such other REITs. A reconciliation of net earnings (computed in accordance with GAAP) to Core FFO is included in the financial information accompanying this release.

Adjusted Funds From Operations ("AFFO") is a non-GAAP financial measure of operating performance used by many companies in the REIT industry. AFFO adjusts FFO for certain non-cash items that reduce or increase net income in accordance with GAAP. AFFO should not be considered an alternative to net earnings, as an indication of the company's performance or to cash flow as a measure of liquidity or ability to make distributions. Management considers AFFO a useful supplemental measure of the company's performance. The company's computation of AFFO may differ from the methodology for calculating AFFO used by other equity REITs, and therefore, may not be comparable to such other REITs. A reconciliation of net earnings (computed in accordance with GAAP) to AFFO is included in the financial information accompanying this release.

National Retail Properties, Inc. (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)



Quarter Ended

Year Ended



December 31,

December 31,



2020

2019

2020

2019 Income Statement Summary

































Revenues:















Rental income

$ 162,902



$ 173,163



$ 658,793



$ 669,009

Interest and other income from real estate transactions

382



213



1,888



1,478





163,284



173,376



660,681



670,487



















Operating expenses:















General and administrative

9,247



10,127



38,161



37,651

Real estate

8,059



7,258



28,362



27,656

Depreciation and amortization

49,095



48,102



196,623



188,871

Leasing transaction costs

40



83



76



261

Impairment losses – real estate, net of recoveries

4,380



10,868



37,442



31,992

Retirement severance costs

1,766



—



1,766



—





72,587



76,438



302,430



286,431

Gain on disposition of real estate

2,601



6,955



16,238



32,463

Earnings from operations

93,298



103,893



374,489



416,519



















Other expenses (revenues):















Interest and other income

(73)



(200)



(417)



(3,112)

Interest expense(1)

32,084



30,307



129,431



120,023

Loss on early extinguishment of debt

—



—



16,679



—





32,011



30,107



145,693



116,911



















Net earnings

61,287



73,786



228,796



299,608

Loss (earnings) attributable to noncontrolling interests

—



—



3



(428)



















Net earnings attributable to NNN

61,287



73,786



228,799



299,180

Series E preferred stock dividends

—



(911)



—



(13,201)

Series F preferred stock dividends

(4,485)



(4,485)



(17,940)



(17,940)

Excess of redemption value over carrying value of preferred shares redeemed

—



(9,856)



—



(9,856)

Net earnings available to common stockholders

$ 56,802



$ 58,534



$ 210,859



$ 258,183





































Weighted average common shares outstanding:















Basic

173,310



170,763



172,110



164,688

Diluted

173,453



171,175



172,217



165,084



















Net earnings per share available to common stockholders:















Basic

$ 0.33



$ 0.34



$ 1.22



$ 1.56

Diluted

$ 0.33



$ 0.34



$ 1.22



$ 1.56



(1) Includes $2,291 in connection with the early redemption of 3.80% senior unsecured notes due for 2022 for the year ended December 31, 2020

National Retail Properties, Inc. (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)



Quarter Ended

Year Ended



December 31,

December 31,



2020

2019

2020

2019 Funds From Operations (FFO) Reconciliation:















Net earnings available to common stockholders

$ 56,802 (1)

$ 58,534



$ 210,859 (1)

$ 258,183

Real estate depreciation and amortization

48,984



47,998



196,173



188,537

Gain on disposition of real estate, net of noncontrolling interests

(2,601)



(6,955)



(16,238)



(32,051)

Impairment losses – depreciable real estate, net of recoveries

4,380



10,868



37,442



31,992

Total FFO adjustments

50,763



51,911



217,377



188,478

FFO available to common stockholders

$ 107,565



$ 110,445



$ 428,236



$ 446,661



















FFO per common share:















Basic

$ 0.62



$ 0.65



$ 2.49



$ 2.71

Diluted

$ 0.62



$ 0.65



$ 2.49



$ 2.71



















Core Funds From Operations Reconciliation:















Net earnings available to common stockholders

$ 56,802 (1)

$ 58,534



$ 210,859 (1)

$ 258,183

Total FFO adjustments

50,763



51,911



217,377



188,478

FFO available to common stockholders

107,565



110,445



428,236



446,661



















Excess of redemption value over carrying value of preferred share redemption

—



9,856



—



9,856

Retirement severance costs

1,766



—



1,766



—

Gain on sale of equity investments

—



—



—



(1,331)

Loss on early extinguishment of debt

—



—



16,679



—

Total Core FFO adjustments

1,766



9,856



18,445



8,525

Core FFO available to common stockholders

$ 109,331



$ 120,301



$ 446,681



$ 455,186



















Core FFO per common share:















Basic

$ 0.63



$ 0.70



$ 2.60



$ 2.76

Diluted

$ 0.63



$ 0.70



$ 2.59



$ 2.76



(1) Includes the write-off of $7,034 (or $0.04 per share) and $21,792 (or $0.13 per share) of receivables due to reclassifying certain tenants as cash basis for accounting purposes during the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, respectively.

National Retail Properties, Inc.

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)





Quarter Ended

Year Ended



December 31,

December 31,



2020

2019

2020

2019 Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO) Reconciliation:















Net earnings available to common stockholders

$ 56,802 (1)

$ 58,534



$ 210,859 (1)

$ 258,183

Total FFO adjustments

50,763



51,911



217,377



188,478

Total Core FFO adjustments

1,766



9,856



18,445



8,525

Core FFO available to common stockholders

109,331



120,301



446,681



455,186



















Straight-line accrued rent, net of reserves

7,437



(631)



(26,027)



(2,333)

Net capital lease rent adjustment

66



94



210



602

Below market rent amortization

(175)



(189)



(887)



(768)

Stock based compensation expense

3,275



2,932



12,855



10,737

Capitalized interest expense

(170)



(302)



(1,388)



(1,099)

Total AFFO adjustments

10,433



1,904



(15,237)



7,139

AFFO available to common stockholders

$ 119,764 (2)

$ 122,205



$ 431,444 (2)

$ 462,325



















AFFO per common share:















Basic

$ 0.69 (2)

$ 0.72



$ 2.51 (2)

$ 2.81

Diluted

$ 0.69 (2)

$ 0.71



$ 2.51 (2)

$ 2.80



















Other Information:















Rental income from operating leases(3)

$ 157,408



$ 167,805



$ 639,265



$ 650,112

Earned income from direct financing leases(3)

$ 160



$ 174



$ 647



$ 798

Percentage rent(3)

$ 114



$ 260



$ 842



$ 1,310



















Real estate expense reimbursement from tenants(3)

$ 5,220



$ 4,924



$ 18,039



$ 16,789

Real estate expenses

(8,058)



(7,258)



(28,362)



(27,656)

Real estate expenses, net of tenant reimbursements

$ (2,838)



$ (2,334)



$ (10,323)



$ (10,867)



















Amortization of debt costs

$ 1,085



$ 944



$ 5,009 (4)

$ 3,731

Scheduled debt principal amortization (excluding maturities)

$ 153



$ 145



$ 596



$ 567

Non-real estate depreciation expense

$ 114



$ 108



$ 461



$ 346



(1) Includes the write-off of $7,034 (or $0.04 per share) and $21,792 (or $0.13 per share) of receivables due to reclassifying certain tenants as cash basis for accounting purposes during the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, respectively.

(2) Amounts include the net straight-line accrued rent impact of the rent deferrals (repayments) from the COVID-19 rent deferral lease amendments of ($2,507) and $30,474 for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, respectively. Absent such, AFFO per common share results would have been $0.68 and $2.68 for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, respectively.

(3) The consolidated financial statements for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 are presented under the accounting standard, ASU 2016-02, "Leases (Topic 842)." For the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, the aggregate of such amounts is $162,902 and $658,793, respectively, classified as rental income on the income statement summary. For the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019, the aggregate of such amounts is $173,163 and $669,009, respectively.

(4) Includes $851 in connection with the redemption of the 3.80% senior unsecured notes due 2022 for the year ended December 31, 2020.

2021 Earnings Guidance:













Guidance is based on current plans and assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties more fully described in this press release and the company's reports filed with the Commission.



2021 Guidance Net earnings per common share excluding any gains on

disposition of real estate and impairment charges

$1.42 - $1.49 per share Real estate depreciation and amortization per share

$1.13 per share Core FFO per share

$2.55 - $2.62 per share AFFO per share(1)

$2.77 - $2.84 per share General and administrative expenses

$42 - $44 Million Real estate expenses, net of tenant reimbursements

$11 - $13 Million Acquisition volume

$400 - $500 Million Disposition volume

$80 - $100 Million

(1) Estimates include the net straight-line accrued rent impact of the rent repayment from the COVID-19 rent deferral lease amendments of $28,375,000 for 2021. Absent such, AFFO per common share guidance would have been $2.61 - $2.68 per share for 2021.

National Retail Properties, Inc. (in thousands) (unaudited)



December 31,

2020

December 31,

2019 Balance Sheet Summary

















Assets:







Real estate:







Accounted for using the operating method, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization

$ 7,208,661



$ 7,287,082

Accounted for using the direct financing method

3,994



4,204

Real estate held for sale

5,671



9,953

Cash and cash equivalents

267,236



1,112

Receivables, net of allowance of $835 and $506, respectively

4,338



2,874

Accrued rental income, net of allowance of $6,947 and $1,842, respectively

53,958



28,897

Debt costs, net of accumulated amortization of $17,294 and $15,574, respectively

1,917



2,783

Other assets

92,069



97,962

Total assets

$ 7,637,844



$ 7,434,867











Liabilities:







Line of credit payable

$ —



$ 133,600

Mortgages payable, including unamortized premium and net of unamortized debt costs

11,395



12,059

Notes payable, net of unamortized discount and unamortized debt costs

3,209,527



2,842,698

Accrued interest payable

19,401



18,250

Other liabilities

78,217



96,578

Total liabilities

3,318,540



3,103,185











Stockholders' equity of NNN

4,319,300



4,331,675

Noncontrolling interests

4



7

Total equity

4,319,304



4,331,682











Total liabilities and equity

$ 7,637,844



$ 7,434,867











Common shares outstanding

175,233



171,694











Gross leasable area, Property Portfolio (square feet)

32,461



32,460













National Retail Properties, Inc. Debt Summary As of December 31, 2020 (in thousands) (unaudited)

Unsecured Debt

Principal

Principal,

Net of

Unamortized

Discount

Stated Rate

Effective Rate

Maturity Date Line of credit payable

$ —



$ —



L + 87.5 bps

2.560%

January 2022





















Unsecured notes payable:









































2023

350,000



349,327



3.300%

3.388%

April 2023 2024

350,000



349,726



3.900%

3.924%

June 2024 2025

400,000



399,485



4.000%

4.029%

November 2025 2026

350,000



347,532



3.600%

3.733%

December 2026 2027

400,000



398,842



3.500%

3.548%

October 2027 2028

400,000



397,689



4.300%

4.388%

October 2028 2030

400,000



398,805



2.500%

2.536%

April 2030 2048

300,000



295,910



4.800%

4.890%

October 2048 2050

300,000



294,034



3.100%

3.205%

April 2050 Total

3,250,000



3,231,350



































Total unsecured debt

$ 3,250,000



$ 3,231,350



































Debt costs

$ (31,140)













Accumulated amortization

9,317













Debt costs, net of accumulated amortization

(21,823)













Notes payable, net of unamortized discount and

unamortized debt costs (1)

$ 3,209,527



































(1) Unsecured notes payable have a weighted average interest rate of 3.7% and a weighted average maturity of 10.2 years

Mortgages Payable

Principal

Balance

Interest Rate

Maturity Date Mortgage(1)

$ 11,434



5.230%

July 2023

Debt costs

(147)









Accumulated amortization

108









Debt costs, net of accumulated amortization

(39)









Mortgages payable, including unamortized premium and net of unamortized debt costs

$ 11,395























(1) Includes unamortized premium













National Retail Properties, Inc. Debt Summary As of December 31, 2020

Credit Facility and Note Covenants

The following is a summary of key financial covenants for the company's unsecured credit facility and notes, as defined and calculated per the terms of the facility's credit agreement and the notes' governing documents, respectively, which are included in the company's filings with the Commission. These calculations, which are not based on U.S. GAAP measurements, are presented to investors to show that as of December 31, 2020, the company believes it is in compliance with the covenants.

Unsecured Credit Facility Key Covenants

Required

December 31, 2020 Maximum leverage ratio

< 0.60

0.38 Minimum fixed charge coverage ratio

> 1.50

3.89 Maximum secured indebtedness ratio

< 0.40

0.001 Unencumbered asset value ratio

> 1.67

2.67 Unencumbered interest ratio

> 1.75

5.07



















December 31, 2020 Unsecured Notes Key Covenants

Required

Notes Due (1) Notes Due (2) Limitation on incurrence of total debt

≤ 60%

36.0% 36.0% Limitation on incurrence of secured debt

≤ 40%

0.1% 0.1% Debt service coverage ratio

≥ 1.50

4.40 4.40 Maintenance of total unencumbered assets

≥ 150%

278.4% 278.2%











(1) Calculations pursuant to covenants for notes payable due 2023-2028 and 2048 (2) Calculations pursuant to covenants for notes payable due 2030 and 2050

National Retail Properties, Inc. Property Portfolio

Top 20 Lines of Trade















% of Rent

Collections

Quarter Ended

December 31,

2020(1)(3)







As of December 31,





Line of Trade

2020(1)

2019(2)

1.

Convenience stores

18.2 %

18.2 %

99.9 % 2.

Restaurants – full service

10.5 %

11.1 %

86.1 % 3.

Automotive service

10.3 %

9.6 %

99.5 % 4.

Restaurants – limited service

9.7 %

8.8 %

99.9 % 5.

Family entertainment centers

5.9 %

6.7 %

99.3 % 6.

Health and fitness

5.3 %

5.2 %

98.4 % 7.

Theaters

4.4 %

4.7 %

42.4 % 8.

Recreational vehicle dealers, parts and accessories

3.5 %

3.4 %

100.0 % 9.

Automotive parts

3.1 %

3.1 %

99.5 % 10.

Equipment rental

2.6 %

2.6 %

99.8 % 11.

Home improvement

2.6 %

2.6 %

99.4 % 12.

Wholesale clubs

2.6 %

2.5 %

99.7 % 13.

Medical service providers

2.2 %

2.1 %

99.9 % 14.

General merchandise

1.7 %

1.8 %

99.2 % 15.

Furniture

1.7 %

1.6 %

99.4 % 16.

Home furnishings

1.6 %

1.7 %

99.9 % 17.

Consumer electronics

1.5 %

1.5 %

100.0 % 18.

Travel plazas

1.5 %

1.6 %

100.0 % 19.

Drug stores

1.5 %

1.6 %

99.9 % 20.

Bank

1.3 %

1.3 %

100.0 %



Other

8.3 %

8.3 %

99.4 %



Total

100.0 %

100.0 %

95.7 %

Top 10 States



State



% of Total(1)



State



% of Total(1)

1. Texas



17.5 %

6. Georgia



4.4 %

2. Florida



8.5 %

7. Indiana



4.2 %

3. Ohio



5.8 %

8. Tennessee



3.7 %

4. Illinois



5.1 %

9. Virginia



3.5 %

5. North Carolina



4.5 %

10. California



3.3 %







(1) Based on the annual base rent of $675,120,000, which is the annualized base rent for all leases in place as of December 31, 2020.

(2) Based on the annual base rent of $674,338,000, which is the annualized base rent for all leases in place as of December 31, 2019.

(3) Rent collections received as of January 31, 2021, excluding the repayment of amounts previously deferred according to the rent deferral lease amendments.

National Retail Properties, Inc. Property Portfolio

Top 20 Tenants



Tenant

Properties

% of Total (1) 1. 7-Eleven

140

5.1% 2. Mister Car Wash

115

4.6% 3. Camping World

47

4.4% 4. LA Fitness

30

3.8% 5. Flynn Restaurant Group (Taco Bell/Arby's)

202

3.5% 6. GPM Investments (Convenience Stores)

151

3.3% 7. AMC Theatres

19

2.9% 8. Couche-Tard (Pantry)

82

2.7% 9. BJ's Wholesale Club

11

2.6% 10. Sunoco

59

2.2% 11. Mavis Tire Express Services

120

2.2% 12. Main Event

18

1.8% 13. Frisch's Restaurants

74

1.8% 14. Bob Evans

115

1.7% 15. Fikes (Convenience Stores)

56

1.6% 16. Chuck-E-Cheese's

53

1.6% 17. Best Buy

15

1.5% 18. Life Time Fitness

3

1.5% 19. Dave & Buster's

11

1.5% 20. Pull-A-Part

20

1.3%

Lease Expirations (2)





% of

Total(1)

# of

Properties

Gross

Leasable

Area (3)





% of

Total(1)

# of

Properties

Gross

Leasable

Area (3) 2021

3.0%

108

1,120,000



2027

6.3%

172

2,443,000

2022

5.4%

123

1,577,000



2028

4.8%

158

1,185,000

2023

2.8%

114

1,426,000



2029

3.0%

75

1,052,000

2024

3.6%

96

1,481,000



2030

3.6%

105

1,122,000

2025

6.2%

198

2,093,000



2031

8.7%

188

2,861,000

2026

4.7%

186

1,768,000



Thereafter

47.9%

1,570

13,503,000







(1) Based on the annual base rent of $675,120,000, which is the annualized base rent for all leases in place as of December 31, 2020. (2) As of December 31, 2020, the weighted average remaining lease term is 10.7 years. (3) Square feet.

