Annual Rib Eating Competition Returns to Tony Roma's This August

"The annual Rib Eating Competition has become such an energetic and dynamic celebration at Tony Roma's," said Bob Gallagher, Sr. Vice President of Culinary & Beverage of Tony Roma's. "We have served our World-Famous Baby Back Ribs to guests every day for nearly 50 years, and this event allows our fans to get their rib faces on and enjoy the atmosphere of a great event."

The competition will be held on Saturday, August 24 or Sunday, August 25, depending on the location, and benefit various charity partners across the country. Participating locations include Orlando, Fla.; Sunny Isles, Fla.; Peoria, Colo.; Dubuque, Iowa; Laredo, Texas; McAllen, Texas; and Guam. Competitors will tie on a bib and have three minutes to eat four pounds of Tony Roma's mouth-watering ribs.

This fun-filled day welcomes families and guests of all ages to enjoy on-site activities and local specials, including $10 half-rack of ribs that will run through National Baby Back Ribs Day on September 3. Adults can delight in $4 Samuel Adams draft beers during the event and enter featured giveaways from sponsors, Samuel Adams® and Coca-Cola®.

Rib fans interested in competing can sign up at www.TonyRomas.com/RibChamp through August 15. Participants must be 18 years of age or older. Visit Tony Roma's website at www.TonyRomas.com/RibChamp or one of the participating restaurants to learn more.

About Romacorp, Inc.

Romacorp, Inc., is the parent company of Tony Roma's restaurants, the world's largest casual dining concept specializing in ribs. Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, Romacorp, Inc. has more than 135 restaurant locations in more than 25 countries and is one of the most globally recognizable names in the industry. The first Tony Roma's restaurant opened 46 years ago in North Miami, Florida. For more information about Romacorp, Inc. and Tony Roma's, visit www.tonyromas.com.

