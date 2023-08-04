Annual Strategic Internal Communications Conference 2024: Strategies To Boost Culture, Employee Engagement, and Collaboration (San Francisco, United States - January 30, 2024 February 1, 2024)

DUBLIN, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "11th Annual Strategic Internal Communications - West New Strategic Internal Communications Strategies To Boost Culture, Employee Engagement, And Collaboration In 2024" training has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In this 3-Day Conference, you will have the opportunity to catch up with your peers, learn about the challenges they're facing-and the tactics they're using to overcome them.

Internal Communication is at a turning point. How are you adapting to prepare for 2024? This conference will outline practical and tactical solutions to help you:

  • Tactics to rebalance relationships and address "The Great Resignation"
  • Identify new communications channels and technologies to deliver a more personalized employee experience
  • Put strategies and resources in place to communicate with a divided, blended and dispersed workforce
  • Integrate thinking models from change management, learning, and communications design
  • Draft a clear and informative internal communications strategy
  • Use the right communication tools and channels for your employees-keeping them simple and easy to adopt
  • How internal communications can champion diversity, equity and inclusion in your organization
  • Strategies to nurture culture & a sense of belonging
  • Personalize and prioritize messages to avoid communication overload
  • Make communications visual when possible-digital signage, videos, internal social networks, and more
  • Develop and provide consistent messaging across channels and departments to avoid any miscommunication
  • Keep communication open and transparent in order to build honest relationships

Benefits of the 3-Day Pass

Maximize your time by signing up for our Pre-Conference Workshops on Tuesday, January 31.

Interactive Pre-Conference Workshops are led by thought leaders and experts on strategic internal communications. Each small group session will prepare you for the conference the following day, provide you with practical answers to questions that keep you up at night, and inspire you to creatively tackle your most pressing internal communications challenges.

Benefits of Attending This Conference

  • Access to practical presentation with real examples and proven strategies from your peers at a variety of leading organizations
  • Networking list for attendees to continue the conversation after the conference
  • Interactive, hands-on breakout sessions allowing you to work with your strategic internal communications peers
  • Certificate of attendance for CEUs
  • Opportunity to meet with peers face-to-face while remaining safe
  • Guaranteed extensive, how-to instruction that you can use immediately
  • Opportunity to have your most pressing questions on the topic answered in real-time

This isn't a passive experience! You will be encouraged to engage throughout the entire event through small group breakouts, networking breaks & more!

Leave with a thorough understanding of the latest best practices in strategic internal communications-and how they apply or can be applied in your work context.

Who Should Attend:

This Conference has been designed for Vice Presidents, Directors, Managers, Specialists, Officers, Leaders, and Consultants in:

  • Internal Communications
  • Employee Engagement
  • Brand Communication
  • Strategic Communications
  • Employee Communications
  • Training & Development
  • Employee Relations
  • Public Relations
  • Human Resources
  • Strategic Planning
  • Intranet Communications
  • Digital Communications
  • Global Communications
  • Organizational Development
  • Corporate Communications
  • Diversity, Equity & Inclusion
  • Employee Experience

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9iet5l

