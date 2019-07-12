Annual Strategy Dossier of the World's Top 7 Medium & Heavy Truck Manufacturers: Daimler, Volvo, MAN, Scania, PACCAR, Navistar, Iveco

DUBLIN, July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "World's Top 7 Medium & Heavy Truck Manufacturers - Annual Strategy Dossier - 2019 - Daimler, Volvo, MAN, Scania, PACCAR, Navistar, Iveco" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This annual 2019 edition of the report analyses the Overarching Strategic Focus & Priorities and provides comprehensive insights into the Key Strategies & Plans being conceptualized, formulated & implemented by the World's 7 leading Medium & Heavy Truck Manufacturers for the near to medium term horizon as they gear up for a technology-led transformation phase marked by confounding uncertainties and disruptions with the electrification of trucks almost nearing the inflection point.

he focus on CASE (Connected, Autonomous, Shared & Services, and Electric) technologies continues to be at the core of this transformation with OEMs continuing to integrate an array of sensors, equipment & technologies onboard trucks which is likely to lead to the evolution of a number of new business models & concepts.

The battle for electric trucks is getting fierce with almost all leading industry OEMs joining the fray with plans to foray into the electric trucks segment as they face a significant challenge from start-ups and new industry entrants. These electric trucks are likely to be commercially produced & hit the market at the turn of the decade with the same likely to bring in tectonic shifts to the traditional trucking landscape & market dynamics forever.

The current phase of the trucking industry's development and its likely evolution over medium term quintessentially is going to be defined and shaped by technology which has been rapidly evolving and is poised to disrupt markets at a lightning pace. The industry OEMs & players; which are able to adopt, invest in & incorporate right technologies for right applications to deliver overall value to customers, end users & stakeholders while creating significant competitive advantages for themselves, by leveraging this technology led differentiation; will be at the forefront of the one of the most disruptive phases for the industry going forward which is likely to be marked by the introduction of a number of technology-enabled entirely new business models, concepts & solutions.

The report analyzes as to how the industry OEMs are positioned and are gearing up for the highly dynamic & rapidly evolving trucking landscape based on a comprehensive analysis of their strategies & plans.



Key Topics Covered:



Section 1 - Business Snapshot & Overview - World's 7 Leading Medium & Heavy Truck Manufacturers

Founded

Headquartered

Business Segments

Product Portfolio

Revenue Base

Market Capitalization

Key Executives

Shareholding/Ownership Structure

Section 2 - Financial Performance Analysis - Key Industry OEMs

Revenue Base & Growth Trend

Revenues Split by Key Segments

Revenues Split by Key Geographic Markets & Regions

Gross Earnings & Margin Trend

Operating Earnings & Operating Margin Trend

Return on Sales Trend

Profitability Growth Trend

Cash Flow from Operations

R&D Expenditure Trend

CAPEX Trend

Order Intake & Truck Deliveries Trend

Section 3 - OEM Strategies & Plans - Comprehensive Analysis of Strategies & Plans for Key Industry OEMs

Analysis Coverage:

Product Portfolio Strategies & Plans

Market Specific Strategies & Plans

R&D Strategies & Plans

Growth Strategies & Plans

Business and Corporate Strategies & Plans

Sales & Marketing Strategies & Plans

Production/Manufacturing Strategies & Plans

Financial Strategies & Plans

Acquisitions, Strategic Alliances & JVs

Other Strategies & Strategic Initiatives

Section 4 - SWOT Analysis - On Key Industry OEMs

Strengths to be Leveraged

Weaknesses to be worked on

Opportunities to be capitalized upon

Threats to be negated & mitigated

Section 5 - Key Trends

Industry Trends

Market Trends

Technology Trends

Section 6 - Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors

Section 7 - Global Medium & Heavy Truck Market - Force Field Analysis - Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics

Driving Forces

Restraining Forces

Section 8 - Strategic Market Outlook through 2024

Analysis of Emerging Market Scenario

Demand Outlook

Growth Projections for the Global Medium & Heavy Truck Market through 2024

