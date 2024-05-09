Annual Survey Results Highlight Industry-Leading Customer Satisfaction Ratings for Altoo Wealth Platform

Wealth management fintech shares client feedback scores on "world class asset management platform" benefits, performance, and customer service

ZUG, Switzerland, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Altoo AG, a fintech that empowers investment professionals, family offices and individual ultra-high-net-worth clients to conveniently oversee their wealth, has announced the results of its annual client satisfaction survey. The data, which is focused on Altoo Wealth Platform usage, features, functionality and overall customer satisfaction scores, was gathered from a cross-section of Altoo customers.

Altoo clients appreciate the ability to view all their assets in one place, with the added benefit of integration with bank data. This centralized access and comprehensive view across their portfolios was one of the top-reported "biggest benefits" from survey respondents. It also ranked highest of the outstanding platform factors, with 93% of survey participants selecting this response. Saving time and effort, security, and the platform's user interface/user experience (UX) ranked next highest after the single-pane-of-glass asset view.

While the survey results clearly show that Altoo's clients appreciate the platform and the technology behind it, they also demonstrate trust in the company's customer support capabilities, with an overwhelmingly positive, almost 100% customer satisfaction score. Specifically, 64% of respondents indicated that Altoo's servicing team exceeded or greatly exceeded expectations.

"Our customers are at the heart of everything we do - they are our highest priority. They put their trust in Altoo to be their main source of truth for their global wealth, and we take that very seriously. It informs all of our development efforts as well as our client service efforts. That's why seeing customer satisfaction results like these is so rewarding: it proves that they see us as the trusted partner we strive to be, " said Ian Keates, CEO at Altoo.

That customer satisfaction goes beyond just the numbers. Survey participants referred to Altoo as a "game changer," "the tool you have always been looking for," and a "world class asset management platform" with "amazing security features." Further survey questions drill down into various aspects of Altoo's service, with a ranking system in place. All categories scored higher than the median. For more information on the Altoo survey along with further statistics, read the companion survey article.

Altoo is a wealth management fintech with headquarters in Zug, Switzerland. The Altoo Wealth Platform aggregates wealth data from multiple sources to deliver comprehensive wealth analysis, performance and reporting. Founded in 2017, Altoo has clients in more than 20 countries and is recognized as an industry-leading provider of digital wealth management services. The company is always looking for new ways to serve its customers. Most recently, the company announced a partnership with fintech Divizend GmbH on a new feature for the Altoo Wealth Platform that optimizes future cash flow assessment and liquidity. For more information, visit www.altoo.io .

