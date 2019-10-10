Annuities Genius, A Fully Integrated Web-Based Annuity Product Dashboard, Helps Insurance Professionals Deliver Customized Product Solutions While Featuring CRM And Custom Web Site Platform

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Annuities Genius, a web-based annuity product dashboard for insurance organizations and professionals, launched an updated platform that delivers instant, one-click access to current, annuity product information.

Annuities Genius offers a comprehensive annuities database with access to dozens of carriers and their annuities to save insurance professionals time, bolster sales and increase credibility with clients. The platform enables users to review product details, income rider calculations, hypothetical historical performance data and more – all in one place.

The annuity dashboard is a fully integrated platform featuring a comprehensive product database with an emphasis on compliance best practices and offers a back-end CRM and web site platform that are designed to be integrated and tailored around the insurance professional's business brand for the benefit of the consumer.

Annuities Genius connects insurance professionals, carriers and distributors together in order to ensure that current, accurate information is readily available, and to improve productivity and ROI.

The Annuities Genius software features:

A comprehensive database of the industry's major annuity products

Income rider calculators – representing guaranteed and increasing income features

The Historian – provides hypothetical historical snapshots of fixed index annuities and their index allocation options to help clients understand and react to various market conditions

A.I. Suggestion Tool – a smart selection tool that helps agents and advisors to select and research annuities based on clients' specific needs and objectives

Personal Agent Website – lends credibility and generates leads for insurance and financial professionals

According to Annuities Genius CEO, David Novack, "Annuities Genius goes far beyond traditional product analysis software and can directly increase sales for producers. It helps insurance agents, carriers, IMOs and other distributors connect more efficiently to increase their productivity and ROI, helps producers meet their suitability and compliance obligations, and provides greater transparency on the process for a client."

To learn more about Annuities Genius, visit www.annuitiesgenius.com.

About Annuities Genius

Annuities Genius is a service of Agatha Global Tech LLC, a team with over 30 years of experience in the financial and insurance industries. We believe our internet software enables insurance organizations to increase productivity and reduce costs by directly connecting insurance companies, brokers, and retail consumers with insurance rates and benefits online, in real time.

