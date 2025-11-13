Annuity FYI Celebrates 25 Years as America's Trusted Independent Annuity Resource

Empowering Thousands of Individuals and Families With Transparent Education and Financial Confidence for Their Golden Years

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Annuity FYI, operated by Somerset Wealth Strategies, one of the nation's first and most trusted online annuity resources, is celebrating 25 years of helping Americans achieve financial independence, peace of mind, and confidence in retirement. Since 2000, the company has guided thousands of individuals and families across all 50 states with unbiased education, personalized strategies, and transparent annuity solutions designed to help them sleep well at night and enjoy their golden years.

A Visionary Beginning

Annuity FYI was founded in 2000 by Thomas "Tom" Hamlin, a pioneering retirement planning expert who foresaw a transformation in how Americans would access financial knowledge. At a time when reliable annuity information was limited to high-cost newsletters and exclusive advisor networks, Hamlin envisioned an open, transparent platform where anyone could learn about annuities — without sales pressure or bias.

From those early beginnings, Hamlin's philosophy was simple but profound:

"Everyone deserves access to clear, trustworthy retirement guidance. When people understand their options, they gain freedom — and that's the foundation of peace of mind."

This founding principle continues to drive Annuity FYI's mission 25 years later: to teach first, advise second, and empower clients to make confident, well-informed decisions that secure their futures.

A Legacy of Independence and Integrity

For a quarter-century, Annuity FYI has stood apart as an independent, education-first resource. The firm operates without proprietary products, ensuring that every recommendation serves the client's best interests. Under Hamlin's leadership and through Somerset Wealth Strategies — Annuity FYI's parent firm — the company has built a reputation for clarity, transparency, and personalized service.

"Annuity FYI was built to help people feel confident about their financial futures," said a company spokesperson. "For 25 years, our focus has been on teaching individuals how to choose the right annuities for their goals — so they can retire with security, freedom, and the ability to truly enjoy life."

What Sets Annuity FYI Apart

Trusted by Thousands: Helping individuals and families nationwide make informed retirement decisions

Independent & Transparent: No proprietary products; unbiased recommendations only

Nationwide & Global Reach: Serving clients in all 50 states and internationally

Educational Mission: Free online resources, tools, and the "Conquering Retirement with Annuity FYI" podcast

podcast Visionary Leadership: Guided by Founder and CEO Tom Hamlin, a 35-year veteran dedicated to financial education and client advocacy

Looking Ahead: The Next 25 Years

As Annuity FYI embarks on its next chapter, the company is leveraging technology and AI to further its mission — combining cutting-edge digital tools with the personal, human guidance that has defined its brand for decades.

"Our goal is to make retirement planning more accessible and personal than ever," said the spokesperson. "Technology allows us to educate faster and serve smarter, but what truly matters is maintaining the trust and human connection that lets clients rest easy knowing their retirement is secure."

About Annuity FYI

Annuity FYI, operated by Somerset Wealth Strategies, is an independent retirement planning firm specializing in annuities, fee-based fiduciary wealth management, and retirement income strategies. Founded in 2000 by Thomas B. Hamlin, the company provides unbiased education and personalized guidance to retirees, pre-retirees, and financial advisors nationwide. With a team of experienced professionals and a commitment to transparency, Annuity FYI has helped thousands of individuals and families make informed decisions about their retirement futures.

For more information, visit www.annuityfyi.com call 1-866-223-2121 or watch a special episode of our Conquering Retirement with Annuity FYI podcast, which celebrates 25 years of Annuity FYI: https://youtu.be/EhdiGktFJfM?si=w0ExsvYOmQnHnFdu

Media Contact- greg shaughnessy, [email protected]

SOURCE Somerset Wealth Strategies