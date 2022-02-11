Annuity (Re)insurer Restructuring Wave 2021: Overview of Key Players Including Allstate, Great American, Jackson and AIG

DUBLIN, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2021 Focus Series: The Annuity (Re)insurer Restructuring Tsunami" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Companies Mentioned

Allstate

Great American

Equitable

Jackson

Great-West

Lincoln

Voya

AIG

Hartford

Blackstone

Mass Mutual

Athene

Venerable

Over the past decade, there has been an increasing level of attention provided to the life and annuity market. New entrants have sought to gain access to annuity insurers and their substantial assets under management by establishing new platforms or through the acquisition of or partnership with existing platforms.



Readers can use this report to:

Develop an understanding of what's driving the annuity industry's restructuring

Understand how that restructuring is changing the annuity insurers' business model

Gain a background on why the annuity product line appeals to the new reinsurers

Identify the key players and recent transactions involved with this restructuring

Deepen their knowledge on restructuring strategy through two case studies

Key Research questions for 2020:

Topics that will be explored in each series include:

Report 1: Market overview: supply and demand drivers, market participants, and landscape shift

Report 2: Reinsurance market: seller rationale and impact analysis

Report 3: Asset management: the quest for AuM, evolution of permanent capital models

Report 4: Hybrid insurer/asset manager outlook: value attribution, key risks, and opportunities.

In addition, each report will be providing an overview and analysis of recently announced transactions.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Restructuring the Annuity Landscape

a. Supply Side Drivers

b. Demand Side Drivers

c. From Generalists to Specialists



3. Market Focus: Annuity Market Profile

a. A Large and Growing Asset Pool

b. Annuities Have Favorable Capital Requirements



4. Market Landscape: Players and Transactions

a. Restructuring Among 25 Largest Annuity Insurers

b. 2020 Transactions Review

c. Case Study: Blackstone-Allstate Life Insurance Company

d. Transaction Details

e. Blackstone Rationale

f. Allstate: Next Step in Their Exit from Life and Annuity Busines

