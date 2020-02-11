Anodot Expands Relationship With Amazon Web Services Enabling Customers to Monitor Business Metrics in Real Time

REDWOOD, California, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Anodot, an Autonomous Business Monitoring company , announced today that it has expanded its relationship with Amazon Web Services (AWS) enabling users to leverage Anodot's business monitoring capabilities with Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3), Amazon Redshift, Amazon Kinesis, Amazon CloudWatch and Amazon Relational Database Service (Amazon RDS).

Customers can use Anodot's solution to identify business issues and immediately correlate them to their root cause. With access to Anodot's patented Autonomous Analytics, users are able to monitor revenue and cost, partners, customer experience , and more in real time.

Companies in a variety of industries are collecting data across their businesses to raise awareness of issues that affect not just operations, but also users of their services. Many of these issues are too complex for traditional tools to detect, creating a need for a solution that monitors the entire business in one place.

"As business moves online, it is critical for companies to provide differentiated customer experiences and ensure operational excellence. Unfortunately, organizations often struggle with making sense of all the data available to them," said Ken Chestnut, Global Segment Lead, Amazon Web Services, Inc. "With today's announcement, customers can leverage Anodot with leading AWS services including Amazon S3 and Amazon Redshift to derive faster insights into their operations."

"Business monitoring is increasingly important to ensure everything is running smoothly, and to remain ahead of issues that would otherwise impact your processes negatively, giving competitors an advantage. Anodot's Autonomous Analytics solution is designed to enable customers to detect critical incidents and resolve them more quickly," said David Drai, CEO and Co-Founder at Anodot. "We're proud to extend our relationship with Amazon Web Services to deliver new capabilities to customers."

Natural Intelligence (NI) is one of the many companies using Anodot and AWS to dig deeper into their data and leverage insights. A leader in the intent marketing space, NI empowers customers to make informed decisions with confidence through a network of multi-vertical comparison sites.

"Accessing and using Anodot on AWS has allowed us to track millions of business and technical metrics, such as advertising metrics, website funnel statistics, and SLAs. This has helped us identify dozens of issues and prevent potential disruptions," said Lior Schachter, CTO, Natural Intelligence. "Using Anodot as a smart gate-keeper allows us to be more agile and to adopt quicker machine learning-derived automations. As a CTO, I feel confident knowing that, when we break stuff, Anodot will quickly deliver the relevant alerts."

Anodot has developed seamless integrations with a variety of data services ranging from Amazon Kinesis, and S3 to Prometheus, and many others. Anodot can be purchased directly in AWS Marketplace and used immediately thereafter. Subscription purchases through AWS Marketplace are included in a user's AWS account.

About Anodot

Anodot's Business Monitoring platform uses machine learning to constantly analyze and correlate every business parameter, providing real-time anomaly alerts and forecasts. Fortune 500 companies, from digital business to telecom, trust Anodot's patented technology to reduce time to detection and resolution for revenue-critical issues by as much as 80 percent.

Anodot is headquartered in Silicon Valley and Israel, with sales offices worldwide. To learn more, visit www.anodot.com and follow them on LinkedIn , Facebook and Twitter .

About Natural Intelligence

Natural Intelligence operates is a global leader in multi-vertical comparison marketplaces. Their matching technology enables consumers to make confident purchasing decisions while helping brands grow their business

By analyzing massive amounts of data and employing advanced technology, Natural Intelligence narrows down the most essential information in each field and displays it in a personalized manner, tailored to the consumer, allowing for a simple comparison of the 10 most relevant products/services for each person, under the Top10.com brand.

Natural Intelligence is active in hundreds of verticals, spread across a variety of industries.

The company is privately owned and profitable, having grown on the basis of its success, and without external investors. Natural Intelligence was founded in 2009, and today employs some 400 people.

