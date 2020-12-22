Anodyne Pain & Wellness Solutions adds 25 new franchise locations in the US

NASHVILLE, Tennessee, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Anodyne Franchising, LLC is excited to welcome our inaugural franchisee partners, opening 25 new locations nationwide, expanding our current overall footprint dramatically, due to the success of our US corporate locations.

The new clinics will span the nation and include locations in Wilmington, DE, St. Louis, MO, Boise, ID, Jackson, MS, West Palm Beach, FL, Boca Raton, FL, four locations in New Hampshire, six locations in Massachusetts, three locations in Nevada, two in Texas, four in Arizona and an additional location in Utah to compliment the 4 currently in operation there. The managing group of the locations in Utah are huge believers in the Anodyne model.

"Managing 5 locations helps me fully appreciate the Anodyne Pain & Wellness Solutions system. Our clinics are stronger because of the shared knowledge of all the clinical partners, the vision of the founders and strength of their management team. I'm available to answer questions interested franchisee may have to help people transform their lives with this brand. I'd also be happy to explain the hiring process for franchises who are not trained in medicine."



Regan Archibald, LAc, FMP, CSSAc

Anodyne Franchising is currently in conversations with potential franchisees with the intention of having clinics represent the remaining open areas, to ensure having an Anodyne Pain & Wellness Clinic available in every state nationwide. The existing 12 Anodyne company owned clinics have fine-tuned Anodyne's operating model which provide the basis for its Franchise program, in which, non-medical providers can develop new clinic locations, as well as the conversion of existing pain management locations to grow the brand and services nationwide.

Interest in Anodyne Clinics and our model has been overwhelmingly positive. All potential franchisee operators should contact, Gregg Rondinelli, for a comprehensive overview of the market, franchise opportunity, description of existing locations, support services, and most importantly the Anodyne Pain & Wellness Solutions culture, focusing on non-opioid, non-surgical care for patients managing acute and chronic pain.

