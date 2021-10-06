Anodyne Pain & Wellness Solutions to Open 10 Clinics in Massachusetts and New Hampshire in 2022

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Anodyne Pain & Wellness Solutions announced today that it will open 10 non-opioid, non-surgical, acute and chronic pain treatment clinics in Massachusetts and New Hampshire in 2022. The first of its kind to bring physical medicine, traditional medicine, functional medicine, and regenerative medicine under one roof, Anodyne Pain & Wellness Solutions provides patients with full spectrum pain management while avoiding opioids and surgical procedures.

The national health care provider's expansion into Massachusetts and New Hampshire comes with the addition of new franchisee, Anodyne Granite, LLC, which will open and lead the 10 new clinics. With these 10 new clinics, Anodyne Franchising, LLC has achieved the major milestone of more than 50 clinic sales nationwide. Committed to bringing non-opioid, non-surgical health and wellness solutions to the northeast, Anodyne Granite, LLC is led by Nick Mammola, former Chief Operating Officer for Papa Gino's Corporate and by Lou Imbriano, former Chief Marketing Officer for the New England Patriots. With Mammola's and Imbriano's strong, regional partnerships and extensive knowledge of the Anodyne healthcare model, Anodyne Granite, LLC is uniquely positioned to bring Anodyne's integrated pain management approach to Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

"Because of its leadership and plan for a great team of providers, Anodyne Granite is positioned to provide better care to those in New Hampshire and Massachusetts seeking pain management and wellness solutions. We are thrilled they will be opening 10 clinics in the coming years."

--Gregg Rondinelli, President of Anodyne Franchising

The new clinics opened by Anodyne Granite, LLC expands the national footprint of Anodyne Pain & Wellness Solutions, which currently includes 11 corporate clinics and 53 clinic locations across 20 states.

For more information about Anodyne Pain & Wellness Solutions or for franchising information contact Gregg Rondinelli at 949-293-4866.

