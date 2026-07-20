Anoka County Expands Opioid Prevention Efforts with Continuing Education Modules

Free online resource supports medical professional and community member education

ANOKA, Minn., July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Anoka County today released a continuing medical education resource on FacesOfHopeAnoka.org, a free online platform created to support efforts to prevent opioid use disorder through sharing educational tools and hopeful stories.

"Prescribing opioids for pain management involves risks, not only for patients, but also for others who may have access to their prescriptions," said Dr. Susan Ferron who created the program with Dr. Georgia Panopoulos.

"These educational resources present a comprehensive approach to effective management of pain that either makes opioid prescribing unnecessary, or includes opioid prescribing that minimizes these risks," Panopoulos added.

The program, titled "The Interface of Pain and Opioids: Comprehensive Pain Management and Responsible Opioid Prescribing," provides eight hours of continuing medical education credit, free of charge, for medical providers, nurses, physical therapists and psychologists. It is also available to community members interested in learning about how they can address the opioid epidemic.

Modules address pain management, responsible opioid prescribing and treatment of substance use disorders, featuring interviews with individuals who have faced unintended negative consequences of opioid use or have benefited from non-opioid pain management. The shared stories and educational information are designed to foster understanding and lessen stigma associated with opioid use disorder.

"Arming our community with both knowledge and empathy plays a vital role in preventing opioid overdoses and saving lives," said Patti Constant, senior opioid prevention specialist, and the director of Anoka County's Opioid Solutions Initiative. "By offering continuing education alongside the other resources on Faces of Hope, we're giving providers and community members the resources they need to understand addiction and respond without judgement."

Beginning in 2023, a continuing drop in drug overdose fatalities has played a key role in boosting U.S. life expectancy, highlighting the positive impact of prevention and recovery efforts nationwide. Anoka County is responding locally through its Opioid Solutions Initiative, investing settlement funds in stigma-reduction campaigns, naloxone distribution and community education to prevent opioid misuse and save lives.

To access the continuing education modules and other life-saving resources, please visit FacesOfHopeAnoka.org.

SOURCE Anoka County